- When viewing the character "CLASS" UI page, clicking on the locked classes will display information about class prerequisites required to be achieved prior to unlocking
- Updated: Data serialization and deserialization mappings
- Enhanced some battle UI elements
Athereon: Advent I update for 4 October 2022
BUILD_2022.10.04b1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
