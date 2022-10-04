 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Athereon: Advent I update for 4 October 2022

BUILD_2022.10.04b1

Share · View all patches · Build 9653302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When viewing the character "CLASS" UI page, clicking on the locked classes will display information about class prerequisites required to be achieved prior to unlocking
  • Updated: Data serialization and deserialization mappings
  • Enhanced some battle UI elements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2138911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link