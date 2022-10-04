 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 4 October 2022

The stage browser visited the beauty salon!

Total Factory update for 4 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The stage browser menu has been completely redone, now it has become much more convenient and understandable ;) look at the screenshot, or better, feel it for yourself!

