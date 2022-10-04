Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.1.4 is now available!

Hey folks! It's been a bit, but we're back with another update for SYNCHRONY! As always, we'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on these changes and additions. See you in the crypt!
New features
-
Added Shrines to the "Extra Modes" room in the lobby
- Extra modes can now be toggled on or off by touching their corresponding shrines, allowing multiple modes to be active at once
- The mode-specific staircases have been replaced by a single "Start run!" staircase, which begins an All Zones Mode Run with the chosen mode combination
- Activating a shrine shows a brief description of the corresponding extra mode
- In multiplayer, Extra Mode shrines are only usable by the host player
-
Added run modifiers for multiplayer that do not affect leaderboards or achievements:
- Character Lock: forces all players to use the host's chosen character
- Low Percent: Kills any players attempting to pick up an item or activate a shrine
- Friendly Fire: Toggles the ability for bombs to hurt other players
-
Added visual extra mode indicators in the lobby, showing which modes are currently enabled
-
Added experimental cross-platform online multiplayer between Steam and GOG
- Players from both platforms can join each other's lobbies and play together without the need for port forwarding
-
Added a confirmation menu when quick restarting a multiplayer run after the first level
-
Added an option to change the title of an ongoing multiplayer lobby using the "Lobby settings" menu
-
Added an option to mute the boss intro announcer
Changes
Characters
- Changed Suzu's supercharge to collect gold piles when dashing over them
- Changed Bolt's unlock condition from "Complete the game with Monk" to "Complete All Zones mode"
- Changed Dove to no longer encounter Wall Spikes
- Changed possessed Shopkeepers to pay gold coins for every attack
- Changed attack sound effect of possessed Banshees to reduce loudness
- Changed possessed enemy health bars to measure health in half-heart units, matching regular player characters
- Changed Shrine of Duplication's Mannequin to no longer drop gold for Monk and Coda
- Changed Monk and Coda to leave behind a single coin when jumping into a gold pile in multiplayer
- Changed Double Tempo Mode to submit to separate leaderboards on Coda
- Changed Nocturna's story boss fights to let the view follow the local player in online sessions
Enemies
- Changed the Shopkeeper to only chase after attackers (and shoplifters) in multiplayer
- Changed Low% state to be preserved when retrieving items stolen by the Thief
- Changed Thief's spawn sound to be audible when playing with a low sound volume and a high music volume
Items
-
Changed Berserk Spell to grant extra beats of invincibility upon casting and after ending
-
Changed Shield of Shove to be unbreakable while shoving
-
Changed Onyx weapons to appear less often in boss reward chests
-
Changed Onyx weapon shop prices:
- Lowered costs of Onyx Dagger, Broadsword, Whip and Spear
- Increased costs of Onyx Bow, Crossbow, Cutlass and Warhammer
-
Changed Throwing Charm to interact uniquely with loaded Crossbows
-
Changed player-placed bombs to no longer hurt other players in the Synchrony DLC
Level editor
- Changed dungeons created in the level editor to also save their set of Custom Rules
- Changed level editor to automatically join in-progress test runs of other players
Engine changes
- Changed music timing logic to improve input reliability, error handling and multiplayer synchronization
- Changed weapon attack swipes to follow player movement smoothly
- Changed translations for all supported languages
- Changed player health bars to be hidden in the lobby
- Changed "Reassign controls" menu to indicate which bindings are automatically managed by Steam Input
- Changed "Quick lobby movement" setting to be overridable by the host player
- Changed leaderboard submissions to be skipped for players who stay in spectator mode for more than half of the run
Bugfixes
Performance bugfixes
- Fixed performance issues and crashes on Apple M1/Silicon Macs
- Fixed lag spikes when toggling Randomizer Mode, Mystery Mode or Dancepad Mode on/off
- Fixed low framerate in the lobby in large multiplayer sessions
- Fixed low framerate in the lobby when accumulating large piles of thrown weapons
Multiplayer bugfixes
- Fixed black screen when a player leaves during a level transition in multiplayer
- Fixed non-host players missing the menu option to return to the lobby's main room
- Fixed custom skins not being displayed in the late-join character selection menu
- Fixed softlock in multiplayer when the last player on the floor disconnects
- Fixed "Freeze Frame" effects causing flickering graphics in multiplayer
- Fixed configuration menu not allowing settings to be edited online
- Fixed viewport position not instantly updating when late-joining online sessions
- Fixed idle character being left behind when a player leaves during a cutscene in multiplayer
- Fixed cutscenes continuing to play when disconnecting from an online game
- Fixed level music sometimes playing during cutscenes in multiplayer
- Fixed All-Chars/Story runs sometimes ending prematurely in multiplayer
- Fixed All-Chars/Story Mode causing spectators or disconnected players to respawn in multiplayer
- Fixed minimap vision range not being consistent between single-player and multiplayer
- Fixed other players not showing on the minimap from within the secret shop
- Fixed animations sometimes getting stuck when entering a new level in multiplayer
- Fixed snapshot synchronization taking too long when using direct IP connections
- Fixed custom skins not loading after character switches in All-Chars/Story runs
Gameplay bugfixes
- Fixed Shopkeepers not being scared of the Fear Scroll
- Fixed enemies sometimes moving immediately after being summoned by a boss
- Fixed more enemies generating than intended for Dove
- Fixed Thief being able to steal Mary's Lamb and deployed familiars
- Fixed Berserk not protecting some glass items
- Fixed the player's last remaining heart container being removed when dropping Ring of Peace
- Fixed crates being immune to bombs while unrevealed
- Fixed Shrine of Binding not linking holstered weapons
- Fixed Shrine of Binding not linking item conversions via shrines
- Fixed Shrine of Binding causing items to drop in the wrong location
- Fixed Shrine of War converting Shock Monkeys to White Monkeys
- Fixed generated shrines not falling back to Shrine of Glass when the shrine pool is depleted
- Fixed Chaunter not breaking Low Percent when using a shrine during possession
- Fixed Chaunter ignoring item restrictions when transferring its inventory to a possession target
- Fixed Gigantism granting immunity to Hot Coals
- Fixed awoken Gargoyles not taking damage while frozen
- Fixed error when an unrevealed crate is pushed down a trapdoor
- Fixed Rifle dealing incorrect damage when thrown with the Throwing Charm
- Fixed Throwing Charm sometimes being consumed without performing a return throw
- Fixed Super Secret Shopkeeper not being centered when spawning above a food shop
- Fixed spirits spawning on unrevealed tiles
- Fixed potential errors when killing a Warlock during possession while holding a Ring of Courage
- Fixed enemies not always struggling against possessed or charmed monkeys
- Fixed possessed enemies not receiving a dig bonus from Gigantism
- Fixed possessed enemies stopping when berserking into other enemies
- Fixed softlock when the time runs out on Melody's final boss fight
- Fixed Melody's Golden Lute throws not damaging her final boss
- Fixed price tags not being removed when buying a duplicate charm
- Fixed enemy splash attacks not being affected by damage-boosting items
- Fixed missing alternate voice lines for Mary's greetings, attacks and cheers
- Fixed Shock Monkeys and other electric attacks not hitting Electric Zombies
- Fixed players being able to rapidly use items or spells on ice
- Fixed Blast Helm explosions not being instant while sliding on ice
- Fixed Coda encountering Ooze Golems when the AMPLIFIED DLC is disabled
- Fixed Merlin not offering Ring of Phasing if AMPLIFIED DLC is disabled
- Fixed Hephaestus not offering Warhammer, Heavy Glass Armor, Holster or Hargreaves
- Fixed Aria starting Dancepad Mode in Zone 1
- Fixed seed variance for button trap locations in Cadence's final boss
- Fixed unprovoked Shopkeepers being targeted by charmed enemies
Achievement/leaderboard bugfixes
- Fixed pre-3.0 Hard/No-Return Mode clears not counting towards "Mode Master" achievement
- Fixed multi-character achievements not auto-unlocking when a corresponding leaderboard entry is present
- Fixed All Zones completion achievements not unlocking in All-Chars/Story Mode
- Fixed "Custom Mode" menu ignoring unlock condition for All Characters Mode
- Fixed progression unlocks and achievements being awarded to spectators
- Fixed some statistics (e.g. Green Bat Kills) not counting correctly across Save & Quit
- Fixed debug commands not disabling leaderboards for non-host players in multiplayer
- Fixed Randomizer All-Chars/Story Mode runs cross-submitting to All Zones leaderboards, despite using the same seed each loop
Controller bugfixes
- Fixed missing controller bindings for switching pages in the mod menu or leaving spectator mode
- Fixed game exiting on title screen when pressing B on a controller
- Fixed incorrect controller prompts for "Join game", "Next page" and "Previous page"
- Fixed first column in "Reassign controls" being overwritten with Steam Input disabled
- Fixed Player 1 not always automatically switching to controller input at startup
- Fixed Steam Input failing to initialize if no controller is plugged in when launching the game
- Fixed "Diagonal" Steam Input action set layer not being applied correctly in local co-op
Editor bugfixes
- Fixed newly loaded levels in the online level editor not being visible until host enters the room
- Fixed level editor sometimes momentarily displaying the spectator mode HUD in multiplayer
- Fixed level editor not switching to the next level when immediately deleting the first level after opening a dungeon
- Fixed level editor not switching to the next level when the current level is deleted in multiplayer
- Fixed level editor level list selection going out of bounds
- Fixed level editor sometimes reloading all mods when switching between levels in multiplayer
- Fixed error in the level editor when clearing the selection box while quick-dragging a section of the level
- Fixed error in the level editor when deleting the first level while an online player is connecting
- Fixed error when loading a dungeon in the editor while online players are in a test run
- Fixed level editor not sending all online players back to lobby when the host leaves the editor
- Fixed "Restore default gameplay" appearing in level editor play rooms
- Fixed spirits not appearing when spawned via the in-game editor
- Fixed custom dungeon level options (e.g. "No Items", "Low Health") not applying to late-joiners
- Fixed entity attribute modifications in level editor not always applying correctly
- Fixed Charm Spell not showing up in level editor
- Fixed players getting stuck in editor test runs if the host deletes the level being tested
- Fixed Moles not being movable into obstacles in the level editor
Other engine bugfixes
- Fixed errors when resuming a session that was saved in a previous version of the game
- Fixed the player sometimes entering spectator mode when resuming a saved session
- Fixed music timing drift when switching between characters with different soundtracks in the lobby
- Fixed audio device errors sometimes causing beat bars and the in-game timer to run backwards
- Fixed framerate limit option allowing redundant "VSync" value
- Fixed custom music menu not reporting an error when failing to load a song
Visual bugfixes
- Fixed clones appearing as Cadence's instead of Chaunter's when entering a level while possessing an enemy
- Fixed Dash Spell's visual tell taking too long to show up
- Fixed Greater Dash Spell's visual tell not accounting for the extra range
- Fixed characters appearing below walls in Phasing Mode when wearing Winged Boots
- Fixed Pawnbroker price previews ignoring item slot restrictions
- Fixed Danganronpa skins being offset incorrectly
- Fixed character sprites displaying at incorrect offsets in the skin selection menu
- Fixed visual bugs when using a Shrine of Glass while holding an Obsidian Weapon
- Fixed Nicolas Daoust being selectable without the AMPLIFIED DLC, turning the Shopkeeper into a white square that does not sing
- Fixed numerous "Beat Skipped" flyaways showing up when playing Bolt in Double Tempo Mode
- Fixed Dorian visually equipping Cadence's spells in the final boss fight
- Fixed gold counter in the HUD getting squished more than necessary
- Fixed speedrun timer getting squished in some languages
- Fixed some enemy health bars not being aligned to the tile grid
- Fixed certain resolutions and view multipliers causing lobby text to jitter
- Fixed inconsistent visuals when changing "Character Lock" setting via lobby shrine
- Fixed offset for one of Suzu's armor sprites
Modding
-
Added support for loading custom TTF/OTF fonts in resource packs
- Font replacements for the non-pixel font are loaded from [noparse]<Resource Pack Name>/ttf/NotoSansJP-Bolt.otf[/noparse]
- "Enable pixel font" in the Language Options must be unchecked for this font replacement to take effect
- To force a full font reload when activating the resource pack, create a text file containing [noparse]Key,Text[/noparse] and save it as [noparse]<Resource Pack Name>/languages/all.csv[/noparse]
-
Added event [noparse]clientRequestRestart[/noparse] to handle quick restarts from the hotkey or the pause menu
-
Added event [noparse]itemGenerate[/noparse] to allow mods to intercept item generation
-
Added component [noparse]itemCommon[/noparse] which marks "regular" items, distinguishing them from internal items like deployed familiars
-
Added component [noparse]playableCharacterNonSelectable[/noparse] to exclude characters from the lobby
-
Added command line option [noparse]--no-load[/noparse] to discard saved sessions
-
Added debug command [noparse]translateMods()[/noparse] to generate a translation template for all loaded mods
-
Added an option to show internal entity names in the level editor
-
Changed events [noparse]objectTakeDamage[/noparse]/[noparse]holderTakeDamage[/noparse] to always supply [noparse]ev.attacker[/noparse], using an empty table for environmental damage
-
Fixed mods downloaded from mod.io not loading on Windows if the username contains special characters
-
Fixed "Missing mods" menu not showing mod names, descriptions or icons
-
Fixed startup error when loading a mod with a malformed [noparse]mod.json[/noparse] file
-
Fixed error when Death Metal's spawn limit is removed by a mod
-
Fixed "Change Language" menu not displaying some modded translations correctly
Known issues
- It is not yet possible to send Steam invitations for multiplayer lobbies hosted by GOG users
- Multiplayer lobbies created on MacOS are not yet visible to GOG users
