Crypt of the NecroDancer update for 4 October 2022

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.1.4 is now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks! It's been a bit, but we're back with another update for SYNCHRONY! As always, we'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on these changes and additions. See you in the crypt!

New features

  • Added Shrines to the "Extra Modes" room in the lobby

    • Extra modes can now be toggled on or off by touching their corresponding shrines, allowing multiple modes to be active at once
    • The mode-specific staircases have been replaced by a single "Start run!" staircase, which begins an All Zones Mode Run with the chosen mode combination
    • Activating a shrine shows a brief description of the corresponding extra mode
    • In multiplayer, Extra Mode shrines are only usable by the host player

  • Added run modifiers for multiplayer that do not affect leaderboards or achievements:

    • Character Lock: forces all players to use the host's chosen character
    • Low Percent: Kills any players attempting to pick up an item or activate a shrine
    • Friendly Fire: Toggles the ability for bombs to hurt other players

  • Added visual extra mode indicators in the lobby, showing which modes are currently enabled

  • Added experimental cross-platform online multiplayer between Steam and GOG

    • Players from both platforms can join each other's lobbies and play together without the need for port forwarding

  • Added a confirmation menu when quick restarting a multiplayer run after the first level

  • Added an option to change the title of an ongoing multiplayer lobby using the "Lobby settings" menu

  • Added an option to mute the boss intro announcer

Changes

Characters
  • Changed Suzu's supercharge to collect gold piles when dashing over them
  • Changed Bolt's unlock condition from "Complete the game with Monk" to "Complete All Zones mode"
  • Changed Dove to no longer encounter Wall Spikes
  • Changed possessed Shopkeepers to pay gold coins for every attack
  • Changed attack sound effect of possessed Banshees to reduce loudness
  • Changed possessed enemy health bars to measure health in half-heart units, matching regular player characters
  • Changed Shrine of Duplication's Mannequin to no longer drop gold for Monk and Coda
  • Changed Monk and Coda to leave behind a single coin when jumping into a gold pile in multiplayer
  • Changed Double Tempo Mode to submit to separate leaderboards on Coda
  • Changed Nocturna's story boss fights to let the view follow the local player in online sessions
Enemies
  • Changed the Shopkeeper to only chase after attackers (and shoplifters) in multiplayer
  • Changed Low% state to be preserved when retrieving items stolen by the Thief
  • Changed Thief's spawn sound to be audible when playing with a low sound volume and a high music volume
Items

  • Changed Berserk Spell to grant extra beats of invincibility upon casting and after ending

  • Changed Shield of Shove to be unbreakable while shoving

  • Changed Onyx weapons to appear less often in boss reward chests

  • Changed Onyx weapon shop prices:

    • Lowered costs of Onyx Dagger, Broadsword, Whip and Spear
    • Increased costs of Onyx Bow, Crossbow, Cutlass and Warhammer

  • Changed Throwing Charm to interact uniquely with loaded Crossbows

  • Changed player-placed bombs to no longer hurt other players in the Synchrony DLC

Level editor
  • Changed dungeons created in the level editor to also save their set of Custom Rules
  • Changed level editor to automatically join in-progress test runs of other players
Engine changes
  • Changed music timing logic to improve input reliability, error handling and multiplayer synchronization
  • Changed weapon attack swipes to follow player movement smoothly
  • Changed translations for all supported languages
  • Changed player health bars to be hidden in the lobby
  • Changed "Reassign controls" menu to indicate which bindings are automatically managed by Steam Input
  • Changed "Quick lobby movement" setting to be overridable by the host player
  • Changed leaderboard submissions to be skipped for players who stay in spectator mode for more than half of the run

Bugfixes

Performance bugfixes
  • Fixed performance issues and crashes on Apple M1/Silicon Macs
  • Fixed lag spikes when toggling Randomizer Mode, Mystery Mode or Dancepad Mode on/off
  • Fixed low framerate in the lobby in large multiplayer sessions
  • Fixed low framerate in the lobby when accumulating large piles of thrown weapons
Multiplayer bugfixes
  • Fixed black screen when a player leaves during a level transition in multiplayer
  • Fixed non-host players missing the menu option to return to the lobby's main room
  • Fixed custom skins not being displayed in the late-join character selection menu
  • Fixed softlock in multiplayer when the last player on the floor disconnects
  • Fixed "Freeze Frame" effects causing flickering graphics in multiplayer
  • Fixed configuration menu not allowing settings to be edited online
  • Fixed viewport position not instantly updating when late-joining online sessions
  • Fixed idle character being left behind when a player leaves during a cutscene in multiplayer
  • Fixed cutscenes continuing to play when disconnecting from an online game
  • Fixed level music sometimes playing during cutscenes in multiplayer
  • Fixed All-Chars/Story runs sometimes ending prematurely in multiplayer
  • Fixed All-Chars/Story Mode causing spectators or disconnected players to respawn in multiplayer
  • Fixed minimap vision range not being consistent between single-player and multiplayer
  • Fixed other players not showing on the minimap from within the secret shop
  • Fixed animations sometimes getting stuck when entering a new level in multiplayer
  • Fixed snapshot synchronization taking too long when using direct IP connections
  • Fixed custom skins not loading after character switches in All-Chars/Story runs
Gameplay bugfixes
  • Fixed Shopkeepers not being scared of the Fear Scroll
  • Fixed enemies sometimes moving immediately after being summoned by a boss
  • Fixed more enemies generating than intended for Dove
  • Fixed Thief being able to steal Mary's Lamb and deployed familiars
  • Fixed Berserk not protecting some glass items
  • Fixed the player's last remaining heart container being removed when dropping Ring of Peace
  • Fixed crates being immune to bombs while unrevealed
  • Fixed Shrine of Binding not linking holstered weapons
  • Fixed Shrine of Binding not linking item conversions via shrines
  • Fixed Shrine of Binding causing items to drop in the wrong location
  • Fixed Shrine of War converting Shock Monkeys to White Monkeys
  • Fixed generated shrines not falling back to Shrine of Glass when the shrine pool is depleted
  • Fixed Chaunter not breaking Low Percent when using a shrine during possession
  • Fixed Chaunter ignoring item restrictions when transferring its inventory to a possession target
  • Fixed Gigantism granting immunity to Hot Coals
  • Fixed awoken Gargoyles not taking damage while frozen
  • Fixed error when an unrevealed crate is pushed down a trapdoor
  • Fixed Rifle dealing incorrect damage when thrown with the Throwing Charm
  • Fixed Throwing Charm sometimes being consumed without performing a return throw
  • Fixed Super Secret Shopkeeper not being centered when spawning above a food shop
  • Fixed spirits spawning on unrevealed tiles
  • Fixed potential errors when killing a Warlock during possession while holding a Ring of Courage
  • Fixed enemies not always struggling against possessed or charmed monkeys
  • Fixed possessed enemies not receiving a dig bonus from Gigantism
  • Fixed possessed enemies stopping when berserking into other enemies
  • Fixed softlock when the time runs out on Melody's final boss fight
  • Fixed Melody's Golden Lute throws not damaging her final boss
  • Fixed price tags not being removed when buying a duplicate charm
  • Fixed enemy splash attacks not being affected by damage-boosting items
  • Fixed missing alternate voice lines for Mary's greetings, attacks and cheers
  • Fixed Shock Monkeys and other electric attacks not hitting Electric Zombies
  • Fixed players being able to rapidly use items or spells on ice
  • Fixed Blast Helm explosions not being instant while sliding on ice
  • Fixed Coda encountering Ooze Golems when the AMPLIFIED DLC is disabled
  • Fixed Merlin not offering Ring of Phasing if AMPLIFIED DLC is disabled
  • Fixed Hephaestus not offering Warhammer, Heavy Glass Armor, Holster or Hargreaves
  • Fixed Aria starting Dancepad Mode in Zone 1
  • Fixed seed variance for button trap locations in Cadence's final boss
  • Fixed unprovoked Shopkeepers being targeted by charmed enemies
Achievement/leaderboard bugfixes
  • Fixed pre-3.0 Hard/No-Return Mode clears not counting towards "Mode Master" achievement
  • Fixed multi-character achievements not auto-unlocking when a corresponding leaderboard entry is present
  • Fixed All Zones completion achievements not unlocking in All-Chars/Story Mode
  • Fixed "Custom Mode" menu ignoring unlock condition for All Characters Mode
  • Fixed progression unlocks and achievements being awarded to spectators
  • Fixed some statistics (e.g. Green Bat Kills) not counting correctly across Save & Quit
  • Fixed debug commands not disabling leaderboards for non-host players in multiplayer
  • Fixed Randomizer All-Chars/Story Mode runs cross-submitting to All Zones leaderboards, despite using the same seed each loop
Controller bugfixes
  • Fixed missing controller bindings for switching pages in the mod menu or leaving spectator mode
  • Fixed game exiting on title screen when pressing B on a controller
  • Fixed incorrect controller prompts for "Join game", "Next page" and "Previous page"
  • Fixed first column in "Reassign controls" being overwritten with Steam Input disabled
  • Fixed Player 1 not always automatically switching to controller input at startup
  • Fixed Steam Input failing to initialize if no controller is plugged in when launching the game
  • Fixed "Diagonal" Steam Input action set layer not being applied correctly in local co-op
Editor bugfixes
  • Fixed newly loaded levels in the online level editor not being visible until host enters the room
  • Fixed level editor sometimes momentarily displaying the spectator mode HUD in multiplayer
  • Fixed level editor not switching to the next level when immediately deleting the first level after opening a dungeon
  • Fixed level editor not switching to the next level when the current level is deleted in multiplayer
  • Fixed level editor level list selection going out of bounds
  • Fixed level editor sometimes reloading all mods when switching between levels in multiplayer
  • Fixed error in the level editor when clearing the selection box while quick-dragging a section of the level
  • Fixed error in the level editor when deleting the first level while an online player is connecting
  • Fixed error when loading a dungeon in the editor while online players are in a test run
  • Fixed level editor not sending all online players back to lobby when the host leaves the editor
  • Fixed "Restore default gameplay" appearing in level editor play rooms
  • Fixed spirits not appearing when spawned via the in-game editor
  • Fixed custom dungeon level options (e.g. "No Items", "Low Health") not applying to late-joiners
  • Fixed entity attribute modifications in level editor not always applying correctly
  • Fixed Charm Spell not showing up in level editor
  • Fixed players getting stuck in editor test runs if the host deletes the level being tested
  • Fixed Moles not being movable into obstacles in the level editor
Other engine bugfixes
  • Fixed errors when resuming a session that was saved in a previous version of the game
  • Fixed the player sometimes entering spectator mode when resuming a saved session
  • Fixed music timing drift when switching between characters with different soundtracks in the lobby
  • Fixed audio device errors sometimes causing beat bars and the in-game timer to run backwards
  • Fixed framerate limit option allowing redundant "VSync" value
  • Fixed custom music menu not reporting an error when failing to load a song
Visual bugfixes
  • Fixed clones appearing as Cadence's instead of Chaunter's when entering a level while possessing an enemy
  • Fixed Dash Spell's visual tell taking too long to show up
  • Fixed Greater Dash Spell's visual tell not accounting for the extra range
  • Fixed characters appearing below walls in Phasing Mode when wearing Winged Boots
  • Fixed Pawnbroker price previews ignoring item slot restrictions
  • Fixed Danganronpa skins being offset incorrectly
  • Fixed character sprites displaying at incorrect offsets in the skin selection menu
  • Fixed visual bugs when using a Shrine of Glass while holding an Obsidian Weapon
  • Fixed Nicolas Daoust being selectable without the AMPLIFIED DLC, turning the Shopkeeper into a white square that does not sing
  • Fixed numerous "Beat Skipped" flyaways showing up when playing Bolt in Double Tempo Mode
  • Fixed Dorian visually equipping Cadence's spells in the final boss fight
  • Fixed gold counter in the HUD getting squished more than necessary
  • Fixed speedrun timer getting squished in some languages
  • Fixed some enemy health bars not being aligned to the tile grid
  • Fixed certain resolutions and view multipliers causing lobby text to jitter
  • Fixed inconsistent visuals when changing "Character Lock" setting via lobby shrine
  • Fixed offset for one of Suzu's armor sprites

Modding

  • Added support for loading custom TTF/OTF fonts in resource packs

    • Font replacements for the non-pixel font are loaded from [noparse]<Resource Pack Name>/ttf/NotoSansJP-Bolt.otf[/noparse]
    • "Enable pixel font" in the Language Options must be unchecked for this font replacement to take effect
    • To force a full font reload when activating the resource pack, create a text file containing [noparse]Key,Text[/noparse] and save it as [noparse]<Resource Pack Name>/languages/all.csv[/noparse]

  • Added event [noparse]clientRequestRestart[/noparse] to handle quick restarts from the hotkey or the pause menu

  • Added event [noparse]itemGenerate[/noparse] to allow mods to intercept item generation

  • Added component [noparse]itemCommon[/noparse] which marks "regular" items, distinguishing them from internal items like deployed familiars

  • Added component [noparse]playableCharacterNonSelectable[/noparse] to exclude characters from the lobby

  • Added command line option [noparse]--no-load[/noparse] to discard saved sessions

  • Added debug command [noparse]translateMods()[/noparse] to generate a translation template for all loaded mods

  • Added an option to show internal entity names in the level editor

  • Changed events [noparse]objectTakeDamage[/noparse]/[noparse]holderTakeDamage[/noparse] to always supply [noparse]ev.attacker[/noparse], using an empty table for environmental damage

  • Fixed mods downloaded from mod.io not loading on Windows if the username contains special characters

  • Fixed "Missing mods" menu not showing mod names, descriptions or icons

  • Fixed startup error when loading a mod with a malformed [noparse]mod.json[/noparse] file

  • Fixed error when Death Metal's spawn limit is removed by a mod

  • Fixed "Change Language" menu not displaying some modded translations correctly

Known issues

  • It is not yet possible to send Steam invitations for multiplayer lobbies hosted by GOG users
  • Multiplayer lobbies created on MacOS are not yet visible to GOG users

Changed files in this update

