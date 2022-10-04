Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.1.4 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9653171 · Last edited 4 October 2022 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks! It's been a bit, but we're back with another update for SYNCHRONY! As always, we'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on these changes and additions. See you in the crypt!

New features

Added Shrines to the "Extra Modes" room in the lobby

Extra modes can now be toggled on or off by touching their corresponding shrines, allowing multiple modes to be active at once The mode-specific staircases have been replaced by a single "Start run!" staircase, which begins an All Zones Mode Run with the chosen mode combination Activating a shrine shows a brief description of the corresponding extra mode In multiplayer, Extra Mode shrines are only usable by the host player

Added run modifiers for multiplayer that do not affect leaderboards or achievements: Character Lock: forces all players to use the host's chosen character Low Percent: Kills any players attempting to pick up an item or activate a shrine Friendly Fire: Toggles the ability for bombs to hurt other players

Added visual extra mode indicators in the lobby, showing which modes are currently enabled

Added experimental cross-platform online multiplayer between Steam and GOG Players from both platforms can join each other's lobbies and play together without the need for port forwarding

Added a confirmation menu when quick restarting a multiplayer run after the first level

Added an option to change the title of an ongoing multiplayer lobby using the "Lobby settings" menu

Added an option to mute the boss intro announcer

Changes

Characters

Changed Suzu's supercharge to collect gold piles when dashing over them

Suzu's supercharge to collect gold piles when dashing over them Changed Bolt's unlock condition from "Complete the game with Monk" to "Complete All Zones mode"

Bolt's unlock condition from "Complete the game with Monk" to "Complete All Zones mode" Changed Dove to no longer encounter Wall Spikes

Dove to no longer encounter Wall Spikes Changed possessed Shopkeepers to pay gold coins for every attack

possessed Shopkeepers to pay gold coins for every attack Changed attack sound effect of possessed Banshees to reduce loudness

attack sound effect of possessed Banshees to reduce loudness Changed possessed enemy health bars to measure health in half-heart units, matching regular player characters

possessed enemy health bars to measure health in half-heart units, matching regular player characters Changed Shrine of Duplication's Mannequin to no longer drop gold for Monk and Coda

Shrine of Duplication's Mannequin to no longer drop gold for Monk and Coda Changed Monk and Coda to leave behind a single coin when jumping into a gold pile in multiplayer

Monk and Coda to leave behind a single coin when jumping into a gold pile in multiplayer Changed Double Tempo Mode to submit to separate leaderboards on Coda

Double Tempo Mode to submit to separate leaderboards on Coda Changed Nocturna's story boss fights to let the view follow the local player in online sessions

Enemies

Changed the Shopkeeper to only chase after attackers (and shoplifters) in multiplayer

the Shopkeeper to only chase after attackers (and shoplifters) in multiplayer Changed Low% state to be preserved when retrieving items stolen by the Thief

Low% state to be preserved when retrieving items stolen by the Thief Changed Thief's spawn sound to be audible when playing with a low sound volume and a high music volume

Items

Changed Berserk Spell to grant extra beats of invincibility upon casting and after ending

Changed Shield of Shove to be unbreakable while shoving

Changed Onyx weapons to appear less often in boss reward chests

Changed Onyx weapon shop prices: Lowered costs of Onyx Dagger, Broadsword, Whip and Spear Increased costs of Onyx Bow, Crossbow, Cutlass and Warhammer

Changed Throwing Charm to interact uniquely with loaded Crossbows

Changed player-placed bombs to no longer hurt other players in the Synchrony DLC

Level editor

Changed dungeons created in the level editor to also save their set of Custom Rules

dungeons created in the level editor to also save their set of Custom Rules Changed level editor to automatically join in-progress test runs of other players

Engine changes

Changed music timing logic to improve input reliability, error handling and multiplayer synchronization

music timing logic to improve input reliability, error handling and multiplayer synchronization Changed weapon attack swipes to follow player movement smoothly

weapon attack swipes to follow player movement smoothly Changed translations for all supported languages

translations for all supported languages Changed player health bars to be hidden in the lobby

player health bars to be hidden in the lobby Changed "Reassign controls" menu to indicate which bindings are automatically managed by Steam Input

"Reassign controls" menu to indicate which bindings are automatically managed by Steam Input Changed "Quick lobby movement" setting to be overridable by the host player

"Quick lobby movement" setting to be overridable by the host player Changed leaderboard submissions to be skipped for players who stay in spectator mode for more than half of the run

Bugfixes

Performance bugfixes

Fixed performance issues and crashes on Apple M1/Silicon Macs

performance issues and crashes on Apple M1/Silicon Macs Fixed lag spikes when toggling Randomizer Mode, Mystery Mode or Dancepad Mode on/off

lag spikes when toggling Randomizer Mode, Mystery Mode or Dancepad Mode on/off Fixed low framerate in the lobby in large multiplayer sessions

low framerate in the lobby in large multiplayer sessions Fixed low framerate in the lobby when accumulating large piles of thrown weapons

Multiplayer bugfixes

Fixed black screen when a player leaves during a level transition in multiplayer

black screen when a player leaves during a level transition in multiplayer Fixed non-host players missing the menu option to return to the lobby's main room

non-host players missing the menu option to return to the lobby's main room Fixed custom skins not being displayed in the late-join character selection menu

custom skins not being displayed in the late-join character selection menu Fixed softlock in multiplayer when the last player on the floor disconnects

softlock in multiplayer when the last player on the floor disconnects Fixed "Freeze Frame" effects causing flickering graphics in multiplayer

"Freeze Frame" effects causing flickering graphics in multiplayer Fixed configuration menu not allowing settings to be edited online

configuration menu not allowing settings to be edited online Fixed viewport position not instantly updating when late-joining online sessions

viewport position not instantly updating when late-joining online sessions Fixed idle character being left behind when a player leaves during a cutscene in multiplayer

idle character being left behind when a player leaves during a cutscene in multiplayer Fixed cutscenes continuing to play when disconnecting from an online game

cutscenes continuing to play when disconnecting from an online game Fixed level music sometimes playing during cutscenes in multiplayer

level music sometimes playing during cutscenes in multiplayer Fixed All-Chars/Story runs sometimes ending prematurely in multiplayer

All-Chars/Story runs sometimes ending prematurely in multiplayer Fixed All-Chars/Story Mode causing spectators or disconnected players to respawn in multiplayer

All-Chars/Story Mode causing spectators or disconnected players to respawn in multiplayer Fixed minimap vision range not being consistent between single-player and multiplayer

minimap vision range not being consistent between single-player and multiplayer Fixed other players not showing on the minimap from within the secret shop

other players not showing on the minimap from within the secret shop Fixed animations sometimes getting stuck when entering a new level in multiplayer

animations sometimes getting stuck when entering a new level in multiplayer Fixed snapshot synchronization taking too long when using direct IP connections

snapshot synchronization taking too long when using direct IP connections Fixed custom skins not loading after character switches in All-Chars/Story runs

Gameplay bugfixes

Fixed Shopkeepers not being scared of the Fear Scroll

Shopkeepers not being scared of the Fear Scroll Fixed enemies sometimes moving immediately after being summoned by a boss

enemies sometimes moving immediately after being summoned by a boss Fixed more enemies generating than intended for Dove

more enemies generating than intended for Dove Fixed Thief being able to steal Mary's Lamb and deployed familiars

Thief being able to steal Mary's Lamb and deployed familiars Fixed Berserk not protecting some glass items

Berserk not protecting some glass items Fixed the player's last remaining heart container being removed when dropping Ring of Peace

the player's last remaining heart container being removed when dropping Ring of Peace Fixed crates being immune to bombs while unrevealed

crates being immune to bombs while unrevealed Fixed Shrine of Binding not linking holstered weapons

Shrine of Binding not linking holstered weapons Fixed Shrine of Binding not linking item conversions via shrines

Shrine of Binding not linking item conversions via shrines Fixed Shrine of Binding causing items to drop in the wrong location

Shrine of Binding causing items to drop in the wrong location Fixed Shrine of War converting Shock Monkeys to White Monkeys

Shrine of War converting Shock Monkeys to White Monkeys Fixed generated shrines not falling back to Shrine of Glass when the shrine pool is depleted

generated shrines not falling back to Shrine of Glass when the shrine pool is depleted Fixed Chaunter not breaking Low Percent when using a shrine during possession

Chaunter not breaking Low Percent when using a shrine during possession Fixed Chaunter ignoring item restrictions when transferring its inventory to a possession target

Chaunter ignoring item restrictions when transferring its inventory to a possession target Fixed Gigantism granting immunity to Hot Coals

Gigantism granting immunity to Hot Coals Fixed awoken Gargoyles not taking damage while frozen

awoken Gargoyles not taking damage while frozen Fixed error when an unrevealed crate is pushed down a trapdoor

error when an unrevealed crate is pushed down a trapdoor Fixed Rifle dealing incorrect damage when thrown with the Throwing Charm

Rifle dealing incorrect damage when thrown with the Throwing Charm Fixed Throwing Charm sometimes being consumed without performing a return throw

Throwing Charm sometimes being consumed without performing a return throw Fixed Super Secret Shopkeeper not being centered when spawning above a food shop

Super Secret Shopkeeper not being centered when spawning above a food shop Fixed spirits spawning on unrevealed tiles

spirits spawning on unrevealed tiles Fixed potential errors when killing a Warlock during possession while holding a Ring of Courage

potential errors when killing a Warlock during possession while holding a Ring of Courage Fixed enemies not always struggling against possessed or charmed monkeys

enemies not always struggling against possessed or charmed monkeys Fixed possessed enemies not receiving a dig bonus from Gigantism

possessed enemies not receiving a dig bonus from Gigantism Fixed possessed enemies stopping when berserking into other enemies

possessed enemies stopping when berserking into other enemies Fixed softlock when the time runs out on Melody's final boss fight

softlock when the time runs out on Melody's final boss fight Fixed Melody's Golden Lute throws not damaging her final boss

Melody's Golden Lute throws not damaging her final boss Fixed price tags not being removed when buying a duplicate charm

price tags not being removed when buying a duplicate charm Fixed enemy splash attacks not being affected by damage-boosting items

enemy splash attacks not being affected by damage-boosting items Fixed missing alternate voice lines for Mary's greetings, attacks and cheers

missing alternate voice lines for Mary's greetings, attacks and cheers Fixed Shock Monkeys and other electric attacks not hitting Electric Zombies

Shock Monkeys and other electric attacks not hitting Electric Zombies Fixed players being able to rapidly use items or spells on ice

players being able to rapidly use items or spells on ice Fixed Blast Helm explosions not being instant while sliding on ice

Blast Helm explosions not being instant while sliding on ice Fixed Coda encountering Ooze Golems when the AMPLIFIED DLC is disabled

Coda encountering Ooze Golems when the AMPLIFIED DLC is disabled Fixed Merlin not offering Ring of Phasing if AMPLIFIED DLC is disabled

Merlin not offering Ring of Phasing if AMPLIFIED DLC is disabled Fixed Hephaestus not offering Warhammer, Heavy Glass Armor, Holster or Hargreaves

Hephaestus not offering Warhammer, Heavy Glass Armor, Holster or Hargreaves Fixed Aria starting Dancepad Mode in Zone 1

Aria starting Dancepad Mode in Zone 1 Fixed seed variance for button trap locations in Cadence's final boss

seed variance for button trap locations in Cadence's final boss Fixed unprovoked Shopkeepers being targeted by charmed enemies

Achievement/leaderboard bugfixes

Fixed pre-3.0 Hard/No-Return Mode clears not counting towards "Mode Master" achievement

pre-3.0 Hard/No-Return Mode clears not counting towards "Mode Master" achievement Fixed multi-character achievements not auto-unlocking when a corresponding leaderboard entry is present

multi-character achievements not auto-unlocking when a corresponding leaderboard entry is present Fixed All Zones completion achievements not unlocking in All-Chars/Story Mode

All Zones completion achievements not unlocking in All-Chars/Story Mode Fixed "Custom Mode" menu ignoring unlock condition for All Characters Mode

"Custom Mode" menu ignoring unlock condition for All Characters Mode Fixed progression unlocks and achievements being awarded to spectators

progression unlocks and achievements being awarded to spectators Fixed some statistics (e.g. Green Bat Kills) not counting correctly across Save & Quit

some statistics (e.g. Green Bat Kills) not counting correctly across Save & Quit Fixed debug commands not disabling leaderboards for non-host players in multiplayer

debug commands not disabling leaderboards for non-host players in multiplayer Fixed Randomizer All-Chars/Story Mode runs cross-submitting to All Zones leaderboards, despite using the same seed each loop

Controller bugfixes

Fixed missing controller bindings for switching pages in the mod menu or leaving spectator mode

missing controller bindings for switching pages in the mod menu or leaving spectator mode Fixed game exiting on title screen when pressing B on a controller

game exiting on title screen when pressing B on a controller Fixed incorrect controller prompts for "Join game", "Next page" and "Previous page"

incorrect controller prompts for "Join game", "Next page" and "Previous page" Fixed first column in "Reassign controls" being overwritten with Steam Input disabled

first column in "Reassign controls" being overwritten with Steam Input disabled Fixed Player 1 not always automatically switching to controller input at startup

Player 1 not always automatically switching to controller input at startup Fixed Steam Input failing to initialize if no controller is plugged in when launching the game

Steam Input failing to initialize if no controller is plugged in when launching the game Fixed "Diagonal" Steam Input action set layer not being applied correctly in local co-op

Editor bugfixes

Fixed newly loaded levels in the online level editor not being visible until host enters the room

newly loaded levels in the online level editor not being visible until host enters the room Fixed level editor sometimes momentarily displaying the spectator mode HUD in multiplayer

level editor sometimes momentarily displaying the spectator mode HUD in multiplayer Fixed level editor not switching to the next level when immediately deleting the first level after opening a dungeon

level editor not switching to the next level when immediately deleting the first level after opening a dungeon Fixed level editor not switching to the next level when the current level is deleted in multiplayer

level editor not switching to the next level when the current level is deleted in multiplayer Fixed level editor level list selection going out of bounds

level editor level list selection going out of bounds Fixed level editor sometimes reloading all mods when switching between levels in multiplayer

level editor sometimes reloading all mods when switching between levels in multiplayer Fixed error in the level editor when clearing the selection box while quick-dragging a section of the level

error in the level editor when clearing the selection box while quick-dragging a section of the level Fixed error in the level editor when deleting the first level while an online player is connecting

error in the level editor when deleting the first level while an online player is connecting Fixed error when loading a dungeon in the editor while online players are in a test run

error when loading a dungeon in the editor while online players are in a test run Fixed level editor not sending all online players back to lobby when the host leaves the editor

level editor not sending all online players back to lobby when the host leaves the editor Fixed "Restore default gameplay" appearing in level editor play rooms

"Restore default gameplay" appearing in level editor play rooms Fixed spirits not appearing when spawned via the in-game editor

spirits not appearing when spawned via the in-game editor Fixed custom dungeon level options (e.g. "No Items", "Low Health") not applying to late-joiners

custom dungeon level options (e.g. "No Items", "Low Health") not applying to late-joiners Fixed entity attribute modifications in level editor not always applying correctly

entity attribute modifications in level editor not always applying correctly Fixed Charm Spell not showing up in level editor

Charm Spell not showing up in level editor Fixed players getting stuck in editor test runs if the host deletes the level being tested

players getting stuck in editor test runs if the host deletes the level being tested Fixed Moles not being movable into obstacles in the level editor

Other engine bugfixes

Fixed errors when resuming a session that was saved in a previous version of the game

errors when resuming a session that was saved in a previous version of the game Fixed the player sometimes entering spectator mode when resuming a saved session

the player sometimes entering spectator mode when resuming a saved session Fixed music timing drift when switching between characters with different soundtracks in the lobby

music timing drift when switching between characters with different soundtracks in the lobby Fixed audio device errors sometimes causing beat bars and the in-game timer to run backwards

audio device errors sometimes causing beat bars and the in-game timer to run backwards Fixed framerate limit option allowing redundant "VSync" value

framerate limit option allowing redundant "VSync" value Fixed custom music menu not reporting an error when failing to load a song

Visual bugfixes

Fixed clones appearing as Cadence's instead of Chaunter's when entering a level while possessing an enemy

clones appearing as Cadence's instead of Chaunter's when entering a level while possessing an enemy Fixed Dash Spell's visual tell taking too long to show up

Dash Spell's visual tell taking too long to show up Fixed Greater Dash Spell's visual tell not accounting for the extra range

Greater Dash Spell's visual tell not accounting for the extra range Fixed characters appearing below walls in Phasing Mode when wearing Winged Boots

characters appearing below walls in Phasing Mode when wearing Winged Boots Fixed Pawnbroker price previews ignoring item slot restrictions

Pawnbroker price previews ignoring item slot restrictions Fixed Danganronpa skins being offset incorrectly

Danganronpa skins being offset incorrectly Fixed character sprites displaying at incorrect offsets in the skin selection menu

character sprites displaying at incorrect offsets in the skin selection menu Fixed visual bugs when using a Shrine of Glass while holding an Obsidian Weapon

visual bugs when using a Shrine of Glass while holding an Obsidian Weapon Fixed Nicolas Daoust being selectable without the AMPLIFIED DLC, turning the Shopkeeper into a white square that does not sing

Nicolas Daoust being selectable without the AMPLIFIED DLC, turning the Shopkeeper into a white square that does not sing Fixed numerous "Beat Skipped" flyaways showing up when playing Bolt in Double Tempo Mode

numerous "Beat Skipped" flyaways showing up when playing Bolt in Double Tempo Mode Fixed Dorian visually equipping Cadence's spells in the final boss fight

Dorian visually equipping Cadence's spells in the final boss fight Fixed gold counter in the HUD getting squished more than necessary

gold counter in the HUD getting squished more than necessary Fixed speedrun timer getting squished in some languages

speedrun timer getting squished in some languages Fixed some enemy health bars not being aligned to the tile grid

some enemy health bars not being aligned to the tile grid Fixed certain resolutions and view multipliers causing lobby text to jitter

certain resolutions and view multipliers causing lobby text to jitter Fixed inconsistent visuals when changing "Character Lock" setting via lobby shrine

inconsistent visuals when changing "Character Lock" setting via lobby shrine Fixed offset for one of Suzu's armor sprites

Modding

Added support for loading custom TTF/OTF fonts in resource packs Font replacements for the non-pixel font are loaded from [noparse]<Resource Pack Name>/ttf/NotoSansJP-Bolt.otf[/noparse] "Enable pixel font" in the Language Options must be unchecked for this font replacement to take effect To force a full font reload when activating the resource pack, create a text file containing [noparse]Key,Text[/noparse] and save it as [noparse]<Resource Pack Name>/languages/all.csv[/noparse]

Added event [noparse]clientRequestRestart[/noparse] to handle quick restarts from the hotkey or the pause menu

Added event [noparse]itemGenerate[/noparse] to allow mods to intercept item generation

Added component [noparse]itemCommon[/noparse] which marks "regular" items, distinguishing them from internal items like deployed familiars

Added component [noparse]playableCharacterNonSelectable[/noparse] to exclude characters from the lobby

Added command line option [noparse]--no-load[/noparse] to discard saved sessions

Added debug command [noparse]translateMods()[/noparse] to generate a translation template for all loaded mods

Added an option to show internal entity names in the level editor

Changed events [noparse]objectTakeDamage[/noparse]/[noparse]holderTakeDamage[/noparse] to always supply [noparse]ev.attacker[/noparse], using an empty table for environmental damage

Fixed mods downloaded from mod.io not loading on Windows if the username contains special characters

Fixed "Missing mods" menu not showing mod names, descriptions or icons

Fixed startup error when loading a mod with a malformed [noparse]mod.json[/noparse] file

Fixed error when Death Metal's spawn limit is removed by a mod

Fixed "Change Language" menu not displaying some modded translations correctly

