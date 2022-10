Hello everyone! I’m very happy to announce the release of Blood Nova, a 2D point and click adventure game played from a first person perspective.

Princess Love is set to assume the throne of a powerful galactic empire. But when conspirators try to thwart her ascension, Love and her best friend Kel become stranded on an interstellar lighthouse. Prove Love worthy of rule in this thrilling point and click adventure game.

Go play now! Have fun!

Yours,

The Blood Nova team