 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trash Horror Collection 2 update for 4 October 2022

ADDED TWO MORE GAMES

Share · View all patches · Build 9653067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Games have been added in the "BONUS" section of the main menu. What games have been added?

- Cycle

is a reimagining of the game (P.T. Silent Hills), using original game mechanics and sounds with a short and bizarre story. Using the same "Loop" system to progressively tell the story.

Consider this game as a horror experience where there are no goals other than walking as you progress through the game.

- Chicken Killer

is a horror/comedy game based on the trashy horror movies of the 80's. Inspired by the low-budget chinese horror films.

Being set somewhere in China, we tried to bring something different from what we usually create.

Thank you all, I'm really glad you like my work.

att Rafael Braza - 616 GAMES STUDIO.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2119241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link