Larger than normal update

I've been working hard on the game. As such there are some big changes in this update:
- Improvement in how graphics are rendered
- Instead of managing settings (volume etc.) on the title screen this is now done by calling up a menu. You do this by pressing Q. You can do this both on the title screen or while playing.
- Cosmetic changes to the title screen. Added an encouragement to sending feedback, and an explanation on the controls.
- Gems now breakable dirt now spawn again. They were gone with the last update due to working on the new algorithm.
- The timer during play now shows a clock icon instead of just "S".
- Probably other minor things.
Changed files in this update