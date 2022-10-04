 Skip to content

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 4 October 2022

Larger than normal update

Build 9652929

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been working hard on the game. As such there are some big changes in this update:

  • Improvement in how graphics are rendered
  • Instead of managing settings (volume etc.) on the title screen this is now done by calling up a menu. You do this by pressing Q. You can do this both on the title screen or while playing.
  • Cosmetic changes to the title screen. Added an encouragement to sending feedback, and an explanation on the controls.
  • Gems now breakable dirt now spawn again. They were gone with the last update due to working on the new algorithm.
  • The timer during play now shows a clock icon instead of just "S".
  • Probably other minor things.

