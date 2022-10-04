Beta Update 1.1.0

A new minor update has been released for Vibrant Venture with a bunch of bug fixes and a new background in 1-2! Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update.

See the changelog below for details.

Updated the backgrounds in 1-2

Updated the "Treetops" theme in the Level Builder

Fixed operating systems using Spanish causing the game to show "No translation found" text on all UI text

Fixed a bug where the player character sprite would be vertically offset from its actual position

Fixed the rocket flame rendering as solid black when returning to World 2 from World 3

Fixed Azura's Dash sticking to sloped ceilings

Fixed being able to see out of bounds in section 4 in 3-C using the Magnet Shooter at the end

Fixed light sources in 1-3, 2-3 and 3-3 rendering in front of the secret wall tilemap

Fixed swapping to another character during the crawl exiting animation causing the player character sprite to be scaled incorrectly

Level Builder fixes: