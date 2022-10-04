Beta Update 1.1.0

A new minor update has been released for Vibrant Venture with a bunch of bug fixes and a new background in 1-2! Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update.
See the changelog below for details.
- Updated the backgrounds in 1-2
- Updated the "Treetops" theme in the Level Builder
- Fixed operating systems using Spanish causing the game to show "No translation found" text on all UI text
- Fixed a bug where the player character sprite would be vertically offset from its actual position
- Fixed the rocket flame rendering as solid black when returning to World 2 from World 3
- Fixed Azura's Dash sticking to sloped ceilings
- Fixed being able to see out of bounds in section 4 in 3-C using the Magnet Shooter at the end
- Fixed light sources in 1-3, 2-3 and 3-3 rendering in front of the secret wall tilemap
- Fixed swapping to another character during the crawl exiting animation causing the player character sprite to be scaled incorrectly
Level Builder fixes:
- Updated the Brachin Goo texture in the Level Builder
- Fixed dying while Vine Stabbing sometimes allowing you to Vine Stab in the air when reentering playtesting
- Fixed being able to Air Kick on the ground using springs
- Fixed being able to clip through ground tiles by Vine Stabbing on top of a Bramble Bopper that moves vertically through ground tiles
- Fixed the player character sprites sometimes staying red upon exiting playtesting
- Fixed three waypoints placed immediately after one another causing the Bramble Bopper to stop functioning properly
Changed files in this update