Vibrant Venture update for 4 October 2022

Beta Update 1.1.0

A new minor update has been released for Vibrant Venture with a bunch of bug fixes and a new background in 1-2! Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update.

  • Updated the backgrounds in 1-2
  • Updated the "Treetops" theme in the Level Builder
  • Fixed operating systems using Spanish causing the game to show "No translation found" text on all UI text
  • Fixed a bug where the player character sprite would be vertically offset from its actual position
  • Fixed the rocket flame rendering as solid black when returning to World 2 from World 3
  • Fixed Azura's Dash sticking to sloped ceilings
  • Fixed being able to see out of bounds in section 4 in 3-C using the Magnet Shooter at the end
  • Fixed light sources in 1-3, 2-3 and 3-3 rendering in front of the secret wall tilemap
  • Fixed swapping to another character during the crawl exiting animation causing the player character sprite to be scaled incorrectly

Level Builder fixes:

  • Updated the Brachin Goo texture in the Level Builder
  • Fixed dying while Vine Stabbing sometimes allowing you to Vine Stab in the air when reentering playtesting
  • Fixed being able to Air Kick on the ground using springs
  • Fixed being able to clip through ground tiles by Vine Stabbing on top of a Bramble Bopper that moves vertically through ground tiles
  • Fixed the player character sprites sometimes staying red upon exiting playtesting
  • Fixed three waypoints placed immediately after one another causing the Bramble Bopper to stop functioning properly

