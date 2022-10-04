Noclipped v1.2.0 Patch 1

Many bugs were found by people right after release. Uploading a newer patch that fixes some of the more annoying/game-breaking bugs:
-
Fixed doors not leading to the Threshold on Level 3
-
Fixed entities spawning outside of the map and falling into the abyss on Level 1
-
Fixed entity spawn tables only spawning smilers on levels 1-6
-
Fixed crafting recipes overflowing on top of the inventory in the crafting tab
-
Fixed player running animation continuing to run forward while the player is moving backward
-
Removed the debug "Toggle Level Blackout" functionality off the key X
-
Tweaked the animation so the torch doesn't stay right in front of the camera, obstructing the view of the player
-
Lootboxes (Lockers, lunchboxes, etc.) will no longer appear during Backrooms sense if they're already been looted
-
Tweaked the hitbox of the level door so entering it is easier and more reliable
I sincerely apologize for the major bugs present in the first ever release version
Changed files in this update