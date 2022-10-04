Noclipped v1.2.0 Patch 1

Fixed doors not leading to the Threshold on Level 3

Fixed entities spawning outside of the map and falling into the abyss on Level 1

Fixed entity spawn tables only spawning smilers on levels 1-6

Fixed crafting recipes overflowing on top of the inventory in the crafting tab

Fixed player running animation continuing to run forward while the player is moving backward

Removed the debug "Toggle Level Blackout" functionality off the key X

Tweaked the animation so the torch doesn't stay right in front of the camera, obstructing the view of the player

Lootboxes (Lockers, lunchboxes, etc.) will no longer appear during Backrooms sense if they're already been looted