Noclipped update for 4 October 2022

Noclipped v1.2.0 Patch 1

Noclipped v1.2.0 Patch 1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many bugs were found by people right after release. Uploading a newer patch that fixes some of the more annoying/game-breaking bugs:

  • Fixed doors not leading to the Threshold on Level 3

  • Fixed entities spawning outside of the map and falling into the abyss on Level 1

  • Fixed entity spawn tables only spawning smilers on levels 1-6

  • Fixed crafting recipes overflowing on top of the inventory in the crafting tab

  • Fixed player running animation continuing to run forward while the player is moving backward

  • Removed the debug "Toggle Level Blackout" functionality off the key X

  • Tweaked the animation so the torch doesn't stay right in front of the camera, obstructing the view of the player

  • Lootboxes (Lockers, lunchboxes, etc.) will no longer appear during Backrooms sense if they're already been looted

  • Tweaked the hitbox of the level door so entering it is easier and more reliable

I sincerely apologize for the major bugs present in the first ever release version

