Changelog for 03-10-2022

03-10-2022

Join in with our Halloween mini-game Spooky Skeletons! Maybe you'll get a prize if you get the highest score?

SPOOK SKELETONS - Season 3: The spookening! (It's exactly the same as the last 2 years, bugs and all)

Added:

SPOOKY SKELETONS ARE BACK! Check out our 3rd season of the Spooky Skeletons mini-game! Click the pumpkin in the Home tab!

Added 'Move Delay' slider to Global Settings > Window Movement.

Added '?' next to 'Re-center Window' in Window Settings to provide a very brief explanation of what this feature does. (Tis 'tip' is not yet implemented in Simulator Mode due to limitations)

Changes:

Separated 'Re-center snap angle' into Vertical and Tilt sliders so each axis can be controlled individually.

App can no longer be minimized to tray until the Oculus warning has been acknowledged. (Only need to click 'I understand' once)

Added notification to let the user know when startup is complete and OVR Toolkit can be used. (To avoid confusion about why F8 isn't working or wristwatch may not yet be visible)

Wristwatch will no longer attempt to match fpsVR overlay opacity as this could lead to situations where the wristwatch was invisible due to fpsVR not appearing for some reason or another. (Wrong hand, not quite the right angle, fpsVR closed after OVR Toolkit found it, etc.)

Bug fixes: