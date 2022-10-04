 Skip to content

The Resurrection Of Amelia : Across two worlds update for 4 October 2022

10.5 大更新 修复多处bug和更新英文语言版本

1.Fix multiple bugs.
2.Update English language version.
The translation of the English version of this game is machine translation plus embellishment. Individual independent development has no money to find professional translators. If you mind, please buy carefully.

