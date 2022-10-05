Regular Update Information v1.4.2 (2022/10/05)

It's time to regular update. (v1.4.2)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

Added resolution setting: Auto Resize for monitors less than 1024x768

Added the following unique units.

Malalai Anna(Army of Pashtunwali)

Siddim Alkamran(Karakul Alliance/Territory of Hazarajat etc.)

Numeira Alkamran(Army of Pashtunwali/Karakul Alliance etc.)

Aynur Sen Gunes(Barakzai Dynasty)

Rustem Ibrahim(Inscription Umma of Abdali)

Great Wellington V3(Kandahar Field Army etc.)

Visualized the trajectory and timing of remote summoning skills

Rotten Dozen Soldiers(Chloe Guilfoyle)

Cradle Once Again(Chloe Guilfoyle)

Happiness for the Servants(Falher Ghilzai)

Ambush of Atanatoi(Ismail Abdali)

Kashchey the Deathless(Renata Solomatkina)

Reinforcement Request(Normal Unique Unit)

In addition, several skills have been added to improve the survivability of scribes.

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========