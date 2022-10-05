 Skip to content

ShemHaMephorash update for 5 October 2022

Regular Update Information v1.4.2 (2022/10/05)

5 October 2022

It's time to regular update. (v1.4.2)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

  • Added resolution setting: Auto Resize for monitors less than 1024x768

  • Added the following unique units.

  • Malalai Anna(Army of Pashtunwali)
  • Siddim Alkamran(Karakul Alliance/Territory of Hazarajat etc.)
  • Numeira Alkamran(Army of Pashtunwali/Karakul Alliance etc.)
  • Aynur Sen Gunes(Barakzai Dynasty)
  • Rustem Ibrahim(Inscription Umma of Abdali)
  • Great Wellington V3(Kandahar Field Army etc.)
  • Visualized the trajectory and timing of remote summoning skills
  • Rotten Dozen Soldiers(Chloe Guilfoyle)
  • Cradle Once Again(Chloe Guilfoyle)
  • Happiness for the Servants(Falher Ghilzai)
  • Ambush of Atanatoi(Ismail Abdali)
  • Kashchey the Deathless(Renata Solomatkina)
  • Reinforcement Request(Normal Unique Unit)

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

Changed files in this update

