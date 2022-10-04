Patch notes for Alpha 0.8.11.4047

Joining via Steam Invites now works.
Achievements now work! (Go to the campaign, and get to the second dialog to get one!)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Joining via Steam Invites now works.
Achievements now work! (Go to the campaign, and get to the second dialog to get one!)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update