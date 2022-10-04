 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster Playtest update for 4 October 2022

Patch notes for Alpha 0.8.11.4047

Share · View all patches · Build 9652648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Joining via Steam Invites now works.

Achievements now work! (Go to the campaign, and get to the second dialog to get one!)

