October Update - Patch Notes

This October patch contains multiple bug fixes and an update to new player tutorials.

Added a new German tutorial. New players are now able to select between the US or the new German tutorial when starting the game.

Bug Fixes

AI

Orders countered by countermeasures were still playing its animation. Fixed.

AI was playing CARRIER COVER without air units on board. Fixed.

Damage dealt to AI's units affected by SUPPLY SHORTAGE were coming from the units instead of the order and damage was dealt to units one by one instead of AoE damage. Fixed.

CRITICAL DAMAGE was in some cases dealing incorrect damage. Fixed.

SAKURA REGIMENT's ability was in some cases not updating correctly. Fixed.

Fatigue damage wasn't being updated correctly when dealt on AI's turn. Fixed.

2ND PARA C’s effect was sometimes not removed correctly on affected unit when destroyed by the AI. Fixed.

In rare cases, AI attacks were triggering destruction effects twice. Fixed.

Cards

Fixed a bug with card spawning in the wrong place.

Fixed issue where buff on cards in hand wasn’t shown.

Fixed issue with interaction between SPOILS OF WAR and U-16.

Fixed issue where sometimes B-29 cost was not reduced correctly when returned to hand.

Localization

Multiple localization bugs have been fixed. Thank you for reporting them!

Sound

Fixed issue where music would not play in tutorial.

User Interface

Fixed issue where players would get welcome screen multiple times.

Visual Bugs

Fixed issue when board flashed before a match.

Fixed emote selection screen.

Fixed issue where deck appeared empty when it was not.

As always, we welcome your feedback in the comments below, or on the KARDS Discord.