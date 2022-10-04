Update #13 Hotfix #1 - 04.10.2022

New Features
- none
New Requested Features
- dennismail4 suggested to add a skip button to the tutorial for people who either played it already or think they don't need it
Fixed Bugs
- fixed weird line break with overlapping text for all languages
- fixed sound overlay of multiple button SFX which played all at once (for instance by turning the Victorian street lamp with three lights on⁄off)
- fixed that music and ambient tracks did not play at the start of the game, if the play order was set to ”loop”
- fixed next and previous button for music and ambient, which did not get backwards or forward, if the play order was set to ”loop”
- fixed that the tutorial will start over and over again at game start, if you did not finished it completely yourself
- reduced RAM usage for "Village" background
Fixed Reported Bugs
- no bugs were reported
Changed files in this update