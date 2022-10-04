 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Matrix Brain Twister update for 4 October 2022

Update #13 Hotfix #1 - 04.10.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9652536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features
  • none
New Requested Features
  • dennismail4 suggested to add a skip button to the tutorial for people who either played it already or think they don't need it
Fixed Bugs
  • fixed weird line break with overlapping text for all languages
  • fixed sound overlay of multiple button SFX which played all at once (for instance by turning the Victorian street lamp with three lights on⁄off)
  • fixed that music and ambient tracks did not play at the start of the game, if the play order was set to ”loop”
  • fixed next and previous button for music and ambient, which did not get backwards or forward, if the play order was set to ”loop”
  • fixed that the tutorial will start over and over again at game start, if you did not finished it completely yourself
  • reduced RAM usage for "Village" background
Fixed Reported Bugs
  • no bugs were reported

Changed files in this update

Matrix Brain Twister Linux Content Depot 1210963
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link