Patch notes - 1.0.5

Hello!
This is a small patch that fix Ruinen (4th mission in Axis Campaign):
- Reduced the damage of the enemies in the city.
- More health kits added.
Hope this get the mission a little easier. Thank you!
Terfilis
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello!
This is a small patch that fix Ruinen (4th mission in Axis Campaign):
Hope this get the mission a little easier. Thank you!
Terfilis
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update