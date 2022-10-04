 Skip to content

War in Europe: 1940 update for 4 October 2022

Patch notes - 1.0.5

Patch notes - 1.0.5

Build 9652532

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
This is a small patch that fix Ruinen (4th mission in Axis Campaign):

  • Reduced the damage of the enemies in the city.
  • More health kits added.

Hope this get the mission a little easier. Thank you!

Terfilis

