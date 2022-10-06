Patch v1.7.0

Hey everyone!

Today is an amazing day for One More Island, as we've just announced the Nintendo Switch version that will be released on the 20th of October! What better way to celebrate that than with a nice juicy patch?!

The brand new v1.7 patch contains a bunch of new features! New governors, disasters, decorative items, larger maps, ... and of course some bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

Enjoy the new content!

Tom

New features:

Enjoy 3 brand new governors to further customize the game to your playstyle! Please welcome Flashy Fiona (increased worker movement speed), Sailor Samuel (increased ship movement speed) and Gardener Gavin (crops require water less often).

New disasters further challenge you to build a resilient colony. Beware of earthquakes and hurricanes...!

To further beautify your settlement we’ve added plenty of decorative items. Build hedges, statues, plants, ponds, and more!

As a custom difficulty setting you can now opt to generate a larger world, which also includes more (and larger) islands. Large maps are 44% larger, and Huge maps are 89% larger!

Note that larger maps can have an effect on performance.

Gameplay changes:

Higher-tiered zones now get a more substantial production bonus, making it more rewarding to upgrade a zone.

Quality of life:

Adding a harbor to a trade route, while a previous harbor already has goods configured for Pickup, will now copy those goods into the Deliver slots for the new harbor.

You can now zoom using Page up and Page down, making the game better suitable for playing on a laptop without a separate mouse.

Bug fixes: