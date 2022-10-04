Unmatched: Digital Edition update 0.5.3 is here!

We just released an update! :D Check out what has changed!

[Feature] We implemented changes to AI difficulty modes to be even more different from each other than before!

[Fix] Issues with achievements were fixed!

[Fix] Issue causing the game to freeze on AI turn has been fixed in most cases. We are still investigating the problem to completely remove it from the game but it's almost gone at this moment.

[Fix] Issue with the "Looking Glass" card has been fixed. Now if Alice is defeated in a fight in which that card was played only viable option is "draw 2 cards".

[Fix] Medusa AI processing speed was increased.

[Fix] Issue causing the cards to turn white for a split second after being played has been fixed.

[Fix] Issues with minimalizing tab with the opponent's card during the fight have been fixed.

[Fix] Global chat has been fixed!

[Fix] Issue causing the messages on chat to be displayed in reversed order has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the long username to cover online status in online games has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the username to be incorrectly displayed in online games has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the newly drawn card to disappear has been fixed in a few cases. We are still investigating the problem to completely remove it from the game.

[Fix] Issue with animation during drawing the first card as the first player has been fixed.

[Fix] Issues with buttons on the "See our other games" screen were fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the player to be unable to leave the online room before selecting a character has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the notifications option selection in account settings were not updated has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the hints during a fight to be wrongly displayed has been fixed.