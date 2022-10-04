 Skip to content

Tactical Recon update for 4 October 2022

Updates on the infiltration level.

Alarm sign has been set, giving player a warning when alarm trigger is hit.
Auto Pistols have been given "Suppressor" in info, as neither auto pistols or the Spec Ops sniper rifle triggers the alarm.

