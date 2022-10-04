Alarm sign has been set, giving player a warning when alarm trigger is hit.
Auto Pistols have been given "Suppressor" in info, as neither auto pistols or the Spec Ops sniper rifle triggers the alarm.
Tactical Recon update for 4 October 2022
Updates on the infiltration level.
Alarm sign has been set, giving player a warning when alarm trigger is hit.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update