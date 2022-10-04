Test Branch Update! (Beta 7.0.2)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added the official Steam Deck input layout
- Added support for long clicks (left-click more than 0.5 second = right-click)
- Double (left) click now sets the move destination of the selected agent (same as Shift + Left-click)
- Camera can now be moved using the left mouse button
Improvements
- The more defensive enemies open doors silently instead of kicking them
- Improved the mission generation system to always have the same amount of enemies per mission
- Improved some help videos and texts
- Excluded the graphics settings from the Steam cloud to allow different settings for each installation
- Reduced the intensity of the ambiant occlusion post effect
- Reduced the size of the weapon/grenade/shield moving steps
- Show the top storey when no agent is selected and no agent has been deployed
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed character selection getting cancelled during the execution phase
- Fixed door kicking stunning enemies on the same side of the door as the opener
- Fixed the default "toggle wall hiding" shortcut
- Fixed the presence of character spawns linked to upper storey windows in some generated maps
- Fixed the weapon burst duration computation (will make the burst cooldowns shorter)
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in developer branch