Test Branch Update! (Beta 7.0.2)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added the official Steam Deck input layout

Added support for long clicks (left-click more than 0.5 second = right-click)

Double (left) click now sets the move destination of the selected agent (same as Shift + Left-click)

Camera can now be moved using the left mouse button

Improvements

The more defensive enemies open doors silently instead of kicking them

Improved the mission generation system to always have the same amount of enemies per mission

Improved some help videos and texts

Excluded the graphics settings from the Steam cloud to allow different settings for each installation

Reduced the intensity of the ambiant occlusion post effect

Reduced the size of the weapon/grenade/shield moving steps

Show the top storey when no agent is selected and no agent has been deployed

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed character selection getting cancelled during the execution phase

Fixed door kicking stunning enemies on the same side of the door as the opener

Fixed the default "toggle wall hiding" shortcut

Fixed the presence of character spawns linked to upper storey windows in some generated maps

Fixed the weapon burst duration computation (will make the burst cooldowns shorter)

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.