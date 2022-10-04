 Skip to content

Soul Maze update for 4 October 2022

Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

.Enemies chase you if your close to them
.Torch fix
.Player being able to see ghost players
.Ghost players colliding with alive players and enemy
.Map brightness
.Player not being able to go back into host or join game after going back to main menu fixed
.No ghost mode in single player
.Game doesn't end when both players die fixed

