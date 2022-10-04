.Enemies chase you if your close to them
.Torch fix
.Player being able to see ghost players
.Ghost players colliding with alive players and enemy
.Map brightness
.Player not being able to go back into host or join game after going back to main menu fixed
.No ghost mode in single player
.Game doesn't end when both players die fixed
Soul Maze update for 4 October 2022
Bug Fixes
