The character chip of Emma was incomplete, so we replaced the image with a new one.
The amount of money given by the map and customers was adjusted.
エマの武器屋さん update for 4 October 2022
Ver 1.0.2 was released.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The character chip of Emma was incomplete, so we replaced the image with a new one.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update