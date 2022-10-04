 Skip to content

エマの武器屋さん update for 4 October 2022

Ver 1.0.2 was released.

Build 9651830

The character chip of Emma was incomplete, so we replaced the image with a new one.
The amount of money given by the map and customers was adjusted.

