Escape Memoirs: Mini Stories update for 4 October 2022

Patch Notes for Version 1.0.1

Patch Notes for Version 1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the change log for patch 1.0.1

Features:
-Added support for Steam Achievements
-The name and short description of an item can now be seen while inspecting the item.

Puzzle adjustments:
-Added multiple new hints to various puzzles
-Some small changes

General Changes:
-Re-baked lighting to fix lighting and shadow artifacts.
-Small optimizations to some mesh LODs

Bug fixes:
-Fixed some cases where hint vision highlighted items incorrectly.
-Fixed a bug were the text of hints would overlap if two hints were activated at the same time
-Other small fixes

