Patch Notes for Version 1.0.1

Here is the change log for patch 1.0.1

Features:

-Added support for Steam Achievements

-The name and short description of an item can now be seen while inspecting the item.

Puzzle adjustments:

-Added multiple new hints to various puzzles

-Some small changes

General Changes:

-Re-baked lighting to fix lighting and shadow artifacts.

-Small optimizations to some mesh LODs

Bug fixes:

-Fixed some cases where hint vision highlighted items incorrectly.

-Fixed a bug were the text of hints would overlap if two hints were activated at the same time

-Other small fixes