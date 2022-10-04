Patch Notes for Version 1.0.1

Here is the change log for patch 1.0.1
Features:
-Added support for Steam Achievements
-The name and short description of an item can now be seen while inspecting the item.
Puzzle adjustments:
-Added multiple new hints to various puzzles
-Some small changes
General Changes:
-Re-baked lighting to fix lighting and shadow artifacts.
-Small optimizations to some mesh LODs
Bug fixes:
-Fixed some cases where hint vision highlighted items incorrectly.
-Fixed a bug were the text of hints would overlap if two hints were activated at the same time
-Other small fixes
Changed files in this update