Shattered Pixel Dungeon v1.4.0!

(For the best viewing experience, please read the original copy of this post on Shatteredpixel.com)

Hey Dungeoneers, v1.4.0 has been released on Google Play, the App Store, Steam, and GitHub! Note that v1.4.0 is currently held up in review by Google on Google Play, it should become available there within another day or two tops.

What’s new in v1.4.0

v1.4.0 is focused on new in-game lore and loads of other miscellaneous improvements. There are 30 pages of story text to find, a new ring, various reworks, a new tutorial, and over a hundred smaller tweaks and fixes!

I talked about this update in two previous blog posts:

Here's a condensed runthrough of the major changes this update. You can check out the changes screen in-game for a fully detailed list.

v1.3.0 is releasing 105 days after v1.2.0, which released on Mar 23rd, 2022

Support for user-enterable custom seeds

Offline daily runs with local score history

An overhauled scoring system to go along with seeds and dailies

New mechanics that make ascension a proper challenge

Improvements to UI/UX, mainly for desktop and controller users

~15 new badges, ranging from easy to extremely hard

Reworks and replacements for several curse effects

v1.4.0 is releasing 90 days after v1.3.0, which released on July 6th, 2022

A new lore system has been added, with 30 pages of lore text to find

The Ring of Arcana has bee added, itpowers up enchantments and glyphs

The Sandals of Nature have a new active ability based on seed effects

The Berserker has been been partially redesigned, berserking is now manually activated

A new short guided tutorial has been added at the start of the game

Some T3 talents have been redesigned

The blocking enchantment has been redesigned

Hero select now has a new interface for landscape/desktop users

30+ misc. changes

50+ bugfixes

Ring of Wealth now gives better equipment when highly upgraded

Buffed wand of transfusion damage vs. undead

Telekinetic grab now grabs all items at a location, not just one

Annoying curse has more dialogue

What's Coming Next?

The next Shattered update will be v2.0.0, which is going to focus almost entirely on adding a new hero!

The new hero in v2.0.0 will be the Duelist! The duelist will be able to use weapons in ways other heroes cannot, through charge-based special abilities, and other mechanics via her talents and subclasses. Like all the other heroes, the duelist will have 2 subclasses, 3 armor abilities, and 26 talents!

I don't yet have any specific plans for other content in v2.0.0. I want to mostly focus on the Duelist, so don't expect as much side content as in previous updates, but I'm sure that there will be some amount of smaller additions and adjustments.

I was originally planning for the next update to be v1.5.0, and include a rework to the blacksmith's quest. We're now in the last quarter of 2022 though, and I suspect people would much rather see a new hero release next. I also heavily implied a new hero would come this year back in the 'Shattered Pixel Dungeon in 2022' blog post. This doesn't mean that the quest rework is never going to happen though, I'm just readjusting my priorities and will likely get to it in 2023 instead.

v2.0.0 will likely have a few blog posts as I make progress on implementing the new hero. Expect to see the first of those posts in November. In the meantime, please follow me on Twitter if you'd like some quicker mini-updates!