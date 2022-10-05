Patch notes for October 5, 2022

Introduction

Today’s patch introduces new content specifically designed for new players. Since the release of the game, I’ve received a lot of feedback about the experience new players have in regards to the game’s complexity and difficulty. In order to improve the learning curve, a new tutorial campaign has been added: Training Grounds.



The Training Grounds is specifically designed with new players in mind

Training Grounds

A short new campaign that will act as the new tutorial for the game. Training Grounds consists of a limited set of tiles and cards from the core set which aims to reduce the complexity and difficulty for newcomers.

The existing tutorial popups have been redistributed across the campaign to avoid an overwhelming amount of information upfront. Additionally, a new set of training missions help players learn the game’s core mechanics.

Both Training Grounds and Archer’s Oath will be unlocked at the start of the game.

General

Towers now highlight which path tiles are inside the given tower's range. Similar to this, traps, flags, and buildings that interact with other tiles show their effect dynamically during placement

The in-game options menu and game information menu have been split into 2 different menus. Clicking the guild banner will now open a menu that shows the current guild and active game modifiers.

The unlock structure has been slightly modified: Daily Defense is now unlocked by completing Training Grounds, Gauntlet is now unlocked by completing the Archer’s Oath.

Added an option to disable clouds for people with simulation sickness and/or low end computers

Added an option to disable all keyboard inputs as a potential fix for a rare issue with camera drift

Included the subtle camera sway when turning off camera shake

Renamed Geysir tower to Geyser tower

A few encounters have their continue button renamed to skip to avoid confusion

The full version number of the game is now visible in the options menu



The new tower range dispay shows which path tiles are within reach

Balancing

Lowered content unlock requirements to wave 30 for guilds and wave 35 for campaigns

Wardens now cannot spawn before wave 25 (was 24)

Changed the poison trap’s element to nature

Removed the path tile from the epic (purple) ice trap card

Bug Fixes