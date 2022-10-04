Share · View all patches · Build 9651600 · Last edited 4 October 2022 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Good Day Marauders,

We are pleased you can now finally explore the stars for that sweet, sweet loot.

Hotfix 1 is now live!

Addresses crew stability, and some issues with collision & balancing. Patch notes below:

Backend and Matchmaking improvements to deal with large amounts of full crews and to help alleviate crashes

Improvements made to player collision models

Balancing to S.A.S. members, removing their Bren Mk2 weaponry.

Fixed issue of exclusive space pirate skin requiring level 7+ and high credit cost.

It's been an amazing first day with over a million raids played already, we are blown away with the reception.

Thanks again, much love from Small Impact Games and Team17