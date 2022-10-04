Good Day Marauders,
We are pleased you can now finally explore the stars for that sweet, sweet loot.
Hotfix 1 is now live!
Addresses crew stability, and some issues with collision & balancing. Patch notes below:
- Backend and Matchmaking improvements to deal with large amounts of full crews and to help alleviate crashes
- Improvements made to player collision models
- Balancing to S.A.S. members, removing their Bren Mk2 weaponry.
- Fixed issue of exclusive space pirate skin requiring level 7+ and high credit cost.
It's been an amazing first day with over a million raids played already, we are blown away with the reception.
Thanks again, much love from Small Impact Games and Team17
