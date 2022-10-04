 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Marauders update for 4 October 2022

Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9651600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Day Marauders,

We are pleased you can now finally explore the stars for that sweet, sweet loot.

Hotfix 1 is now live!

Addresses crew stability, and some issues with collision & balancing. Patch notes below:

  • Backend and Matchmaking improvements to deal with large amounts of full crews and to help alleviate crashes
  • Improvements made to player collision models
  • Balancing to S.A.S. members, removing their Bren Mk2 weaponry.
  • Fixed issue of exclusive space pirate skin requiring level 7+ and high credit cost.

It's been an amazing first day with over a million raids played already, we are blown away with the reception.

Thanks again, much love from Small Impact Games and Team17

Changed files in this update

Depot 1789481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link