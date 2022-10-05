v.82202 : SUCHET milestone

Hello commander,
The last two weeks, we revealed the British 2nd Infantry Division and the 11ème Division Parachutiste. They are now available in WARNO. With them come many other improvements, from bug fixes to quality of life features and of course some balancing. You can read the whole list of changes below...
PATCHLOG:
FEATURES:
- new division : 11e Division Parachutiste (FR)
- new division: 2nd Infantry Division (UK)
- new infantry cards for better readibility: backgrounds are now featuring the infantry unit's role, not main transport
- introducing new UPK-23-250 twin 23mm gun pods for Soviet helos & planes
- new FX for bombs, MLRS and rockets
- FX optimization
- improved readability of hints
- new display of the Rules of Engagement in the unit selection panel
- new layout of the rules of engagement panel
- new layout of the unit orders display
- improved battlegroup UI
- improved score alerts
- ATGM team can now enter buildings (paving the way for the upcoming introduction of HMG infantry)
- added two new cameras, Wargame and Fixed Angle..
- improved minimap : we now display the command zones and their owner on the minimap. We are reworking all the minimap background to improve the readability
- advanced deployment radius now shown in the unit info panel
- all command units now reveal the influence in command zone.
- Vertigo is available in ranked
CODE FIXES:
- improvement on FXs, both more detailed AND less CPU-intensive
- fixed helicopters going underground when landing
- fixed units getting stuck while getting out of building at the exact time it's destroyed.
- AI AA aircrafts will now correctly target helicopters.
- unit info panel will now correctly displayed stats when a weapon is present multiple times (example: M240 x2)
DATA FIXES:
- fixed 2S9 NONA gun's caliber from 122mm to 120mm (display issue only)
- fixed the L7A2 (British MAG)'s model
- fixed the missing SUSAT scope on L85 model
- fixed some veterancy levels' divider
- fix ATGM minimal range to 350m (dragon, dragon 2, Metis M)
MORTARS REWORK:
- shoot on position will now fire two salvos.
- aim time is now 10 seconds for all mortars
- time between shots : 80mm = 3s / 100mm = 4s / 120mm = 5s
- time between salvos : 80mm = 6s / 100mm = 8s / 120mm = 10s
- HE damage nerf : 80mm = 0.8 / 100mm = 1 / 120mm = 1.2
- Projectile time increased by +50%
- Mrs. 120mm Tampella salvo length set to 4 (on par with others 120mm mortars)
- VASILEK indirect fire : now same aim time, HE damage, splash as other 81mm mortars
- VASILEK direct fire nerf : -25% damage / -50% splash / 5s aim time
GENERIC:
- set all infantry RCL team's ammo at 8, and jeep-borne ones at 15
- improved rocket delivery from planes: no rocket planes require more than two passes to empty all its payload
- reworked supply costs
ECM ON HELICOPTERS:
The following helicopters now have some ECM capacities:
- added CH-47 CHINOOK (all) 10% ECM
- added CH-53 (all) 10% ECM
- added Mi-24P (all) 10% ECM
- added Mi-9 (all) 20% ECM
- added Mi-24VP 20% ECM
- added Mi-26 20% ECM
- added KA-50 (all) 20% ECM
- added PUMA PC 20% ECM
- added UH-60A C.O. 20% ECM
- added APACHE (all) 20% ECM
NATO:
- decreased British infantry ammo loadout on par with other nations
- increased transport UH-1 (German & US) and LYNX's MG ammo
- decreased FERRET & FOX's HP from 10 to 8, on par with similar wheeled light armor
- decreased LUCHS' HP from 10 to 8, on par with similar wheeled light armor
- decreased AMX-30B's AP from 17 to 15
- decreased AMX-30B's price from 95 to 85
- decreased AMX-30B2's AP from 17 to 16 (but not the Brennus)
- decreased AMX-10 RC's AP from 17 to 16 (but not the RCR)
- increased AMX-10 RCR's AP from 17 to 18 (same Gulf War's DU rounds as Brennus)
- increased AMX-10 RCR's price from 90 to 100
- increased AMX-30B2 BRENNUS's price from 160 to 175
- decreased ARM. RIFLES' price from 50 to 45
- decreased ASSAULT PIONIERS (CarlG)'s price from 55 to 50
- increased ASSAULT PIONIERS (CarlG)'s availability from 6 to 9
- increased M67 RCL's accuracy from 35 to 40
- increased transport LYNX's speed from 190 to 270km/h
- replaced the AGM-65B on US (not German) planes with AGM-65D (accuracy 40% --> 50%)
- increased F16C [AT]'s price from 245 to 275
- increased A-10 [AT]'s price from 195 to 225
- increased SAS PATROL's M72 LAW ammos from 4 to 6
- increased all Cobra's M197 (nose canon)'s range from 1025m to 1200m
- decreased SAPEURS PARAS (FLAM.)'s availability from 9 to 6
- decreased TRM-2000 LOG's supply loadout from 1750 to 800, price from 60 to 30 and availability increased from 3 to 9
- increased MILAN 1's accuracy from 40 to 45%
- increased JAVELIN's accuracy from 45 to 50%
- increased JAVELIN LML's accuracy from 45 to 55%
- decreased CHIEFTAIN Mk.9's price from 180 to 170
- decreased CHIEFTAIN Mk.11's price from 200 to 190 (and CV accordingly)
- added FV432 its smoke launchers
- added FV432 MORTAR its smoke launchers
- added FV432 COMMAND its smoke launchers
- added FV433 ABBOT its smoke launchers
- added FV510 WARRIOR its smoke launchers
- added M109A2 its smoke launchers
- added FV721 FOX its smoke launchers
- added FERRET Mk2 its smoke launchers
- added CENTURION AVRE its smoke launchers
- added GREEN ARCHER its smoke launchers
- increased MIG-31M's price from 260 to 265
- increased MIRAGE III E's price from 145 to 155
- decreased TORNADO F.3 [AA]'s price from 260 to 245
- decreased TORNADO GR.1 [CLU]'s price from 325 to 305
- decreased LUCHS' availability per card from 6 to 4
- decreased AMX-10P VOA's price from 55 to 40
- increased (recon/transport) VLRA .50's price from 20 to 25
- increased (recon/transport) M1025 HUMVEE M2HB's price from 20 to 25
- increased (recon/transport) M151A2 M2HB's price from 20 to 25
- decreased (Belgian) ECLAIREURS' price from 45 to 40
- decreased (British) SCOUTS' price from 55 to 50
- decreased (US) SCOUTS' price from 40 to 35
- decreased VBL RECO's price from 50 to 45
- decreased French 20mm M621 & M693 guns' range from 1750m to 1575m
- added all AMX-30B's coaxial M621 some AP rounds
- (5eDB) decreased ROLAND 3's veterancy by one level, on par with German ones
- (1stArm) decreased LYNX HELARM Mk.7 veterancy by one level, on par with other LYNX HELARM
- (82AB) removed M109A2 from battlegroup
- (82AB) removed MECH. RIFLES (and LDR.) from battlegroup
PACT:
- all T-72 variants get +1 front armor value
- changed the (reco) Mi24K's full rocket loadout to mixed rocket/UPK-23-250 (twin 23mm gun pods)
- added an unarmed transport Mi-8MT variant to all Soviet & DDR division having allowed armed ones. The latter is renamed Mi-8MT [RKT1]
- increased T-55A's accuracy/stabs from 30/10 to 45/25
- increased T-55AM2's accuracy/stabs from 50/15 to 55/45
- increased T-72M & M1's accuracy/stabs from 50/35 to 55/40
- increased MOT.SCHÜTZEN (BTR)'s availability per card from 6 to 9
- increased T-55AM2's availability per card from 6 to 9
- increased T-55AM2B's availability per card from 4 to 6
- increased T-72's availability per card from 6 to 9
- increased T-72M's availability per card from 6 to 9
- increased T-72M1's availability per card from 6 to 9
- increased FAGOT & KONKURS missiles' accuracy from 45 to 50
- increased SPG-9 RCL's accuracy from 35 to 40
- increased all variants of Mi-24D's availability per card from 1 to 2
- increased all towed AT guns & howitzer's HP from 5 to 8
- increased T-62M's availability per card from 6 to 9
- increased T-62M1's availability per card from 8 to 12
- increased T-62MV's availability per card from 4 to 6
- increased T-62MK's availability per card from 2 to 3
- renamed RAZVEDKA (hvy) into MOT. RAZVEDKA
- renamed AUFKLÄRER (hvy) into MOT. AUFKLÄRER
- increased MOT. AUFKLÄRER's price from 60 to 70
- added MOT. RAZVEDKA an RPG-22 + price increased from 45 to 70
- decreased all Mi-24V & Mi-24V's Yak-B (nose MG)'s range from 1200m to 1025m
- decreased all Mi-24V & Mi-24V's price by -10
- increased Mi-24VP's Gsh-23L (ose canon)'s range from 1025m to 1200m
- split SPETSNAZ (non-reco) into 12-man assault SPETSNAZ squad and 4-man SPETSNAZ (O.P.) fire support team.
- both SPETSNAZ squads above are available to both K.d.A & 35GvDShB battlegroups
- both SPETSNAZ squads above get the Forward Deployment trait, but therefore lose access to helicopter transports. SPETSNAZ KOM. remain unchanged
- changed DESANT. SAPERI's RPG for Satchel charges
- increased (DDR) Fs.-JÄGER (s.MG)'s price from 55 to 60, on par with their Soviet counterpart
- increased (recon/transport) UAZ-469 KPV's price from 20 to 25
- increased (recon/transport) UAZ-3151 KPV's price from 20 to 25
- increased FLA-SFL 57-2's price from 55 to 75
- increased (DDR) Mi-24D [AA]'s availability per card increased from 1 to 2, number of card decreased from 2 to 1
- (7Pz) decreased Mi-24D [AT]'s number of cards from 3 to 2
- (39GvMSD) decreased SU-25 [RKT]'s number of cards from 2 to 1
- (79GvTD) decreased SU-25 [RKT]'s number of cards from 2 to 1
- (35GvDShB) added one 1-pt HELI slot
- (35GvDShB) changed one 3-pt AIR slot into 2-pt one
- (35GvDShB) removed the one card of T-80B from the division
- (35GvDShB) added one card each of T-64B, T-64BV & T-64BVK (command variant)
- (35GvDShB) added one card of new ZSU-23-4M2 SHILKA AFGHANSKII, a cheaper battlefield conversion for fire-support without radar, but still able to fire on sight on choppers
