v.82202 : SUCHET milestone

Hello commander,

The last two weeks, we revealed the British 2nd Infantry Division and the 11ème Division Parachutiste. They are now available in WARNO. With them come many other improvements, from bug fixes to quality of life features and of course some balancing. You can read the whole list of changes below...

PATCHLOG:

FEATURES:

new division : 11e Division Parachutiste (FR)

new division: 2nd Infantry Division (UK)

new infantry cards for better readibility: backgrounds are now featuring the infantry unit's role, not main transport

introducing new UPK-23-250 twin 23mm gun pods for Soviet helos & planes

new FX for bombs, MLRS and rockets

FX optimization

improved readability of hints

new display of the Rules of Engagement in the unit selection panel

new layout of the rules of engagement panel

new layout of the unit orders display

improved battlegroup UI

improved score alerts

ATGM team can now enter buildings (paving the way for the upcoming introduction of HMG infantry)

added two new cameras, Wargame and Fixed Angle..

improved minimap : we now display the command zones and their owner on the minimap. We are reworking all the minimap background to improve the readability

advanced deployment radius now shown in the unit info panel

all command units now reveal the influence in command zone.

Vertigo is available in ranked

CODE FIXES:

improvement on FXs, both more detailed AND less CPU-intensive

fixed helicopters going underground when landing

fixed units getting stuck while getting out of building at the exact time it's destroyed.

AI AA aircrafts will now correctly target helicopters.

unit info panel will now correctly displayed stats when a weapon is present multiple times (example: M240 x2)

DATA FIXES:

fixed 2S9 NONA gun's caliber from 122mm to 120mm (display issue only)

fixed the L7A2 (British MAG)'s model

fixed the missing SUSAT scope on L85 model

fixed some veterancy levels' divider

fix ATGM minimal range to 350m (dragon, dragon 2, Metis M)

MORTARS REWORK:

shoot on position will now fire two salvos.

aim time is now 10 seconds for all mortars

time between shots : 80mm = 3s / 100mm = 4s / 120mm = 5s

time between salvos : 80mm = 6s / 100mm = 8s / 120mm = 10s

HE damage nerf : 80mm = 0.8 / 100mm = 1 / 120mm = 1.2

Projectile time increased by +50%

Mrs. 120mm Tampella salvo length set to 4 (on par with others 120mm mortars)

VASILEK indirect fire : now same aim time, HE damage, splash as other 81mm mortars

VASILEK direct fire nerf : -25% damage / -50% splash / 5s aim time

GENERIC:

set all infantry RCL team's ammo at 8, and jeep-borne ones at 15

improved rocket delivery from planes: no rocket planes require more than two passes to empty all its payload

reworked supply costs

ECM ON HELICOPTERS:

The following helicopters now have some ECM capacities:

added CH-47 CHINOOK (all) 10% ECM

added CH-53 (all) 10% ECM

added Mi-24P (all) 10% ECM

added Mi-9 (all) 20% ECM

added Mi-24VP 20% ECM

added Mi-26 20% ECM

added KA-50 (all) 20% ECM

added PUMA PC 20% ECM

added UH-60A C.O. 20% ECM

added APACHE (all) 20% ECM

NATO:

decreased British infantry ammo loadout on par with other nations

increased transport UH-1 (German & US) and LYNX's MG ammo

decreased FERRET & FOX's HP from 10 to 8, on par with similar wheeled light armor

decreased LUCHS' HP from 10 to 8, on par with similar wheeled light armor

decreased AMX-30B's AP from 17 to 15

decreased AMX-30B's price from 95 to 85

decreased AMX-30B2's AP from 17 to 16 (but not the Brennus)

decreased AMX-10 RC's AP from 17 to 16 (but not the RCR)

increased AMX-10 RCR's AP from 17 to 18 (same Gulf War's DU rounds as Brennus)

increased AMX-10 RCR's price from 90 to 100

increased AMX-30B2 BRENNUS's price from 160 to 175

decreased ARM. RIFLES' price from 50 to 45

decreased ASSAULT PIONIERS (CarlG)'s price from 55 to 50

increased ASSAULT PIONIERS (CarlG)'s availability from 6 to 9

increased M67 RCL's accuracy from 35 to 40

increased transport LYNX's speed from 190 to 270km/h

replaced the AGM-65B on US (not German) planes with AGM-65D (accuracy 40% --> 50%)

increased F16C [AT]'s price from 245 to 275

increased A-10 [AT]'s price from 195 to 225

increased SAS PATROL's M72 LAW ammos from 4 to 6

increased all Cobra's M197 (nose canon)'s range from 1025m to 1200m

decreased SAPEURS PARAS (FLAM.)'s availability from 9 to 6

decreased TRM-2000 LOG's supply loadout from 1750 to 800, price from 60 to 30 and availability increased from 3 to 9

increased MILAN 1's accuracy from 40 to 45%

increased JAVELIN's accuracy from 45 to 50%

increased JAVELIN LML's accuracy from 45 to 55%

decreased CHIEFTAIN Mk.9's price from 180 to 170

decreased CHIEFTAIN Mk.11's price from 200 to 190 (and CV accordingly)

added FV432 its smoke launchers

added FV432 MORTAR its smoke launchers

added FV432 COMMAND its smoke launchers

added FV433 ABBOT its smoke launchers

added FV510 WARRIOR its smoke launchers

added M109A2 its smoke launchers

added FV721 FOX its smoke launchers

added FERRET Mk2 its smoke launchers

added CENTURION AVRE its smoke launchers

added GREEN ARCHER its smoke launchers

increased MIG-31M's price from 260 to 265

increased MIRAGE III E's price from 145 to 155

decreased TORNADO F.3 [AA]'s price from 260 to 245

decreased TORNADO GR.1 [CLU]'s price from 325 to 305

decreased LUCHS' availability per card from 6 to 4

decreased AMX-10P VOA's price from 55 to 40

increased (recon/transport) VLRA .50's price from 20 to 25

increased (recon/transport) M1025 HUMVEE M2HB's price from 20 to 25

increased (recon/transport) M151A2 M2HB's price from 20 to 25

decreased (Belgian) ECLAIREURS' price from 45 to 40

decreased (British) SCOUTS' price from 55 to 50

decreased (US) SCOUTS' price from 40 to 35

decreased VBL RECO's price from 50 to 45

decreased French 20mm M621 & M693 guns' range from 1750m to 1575m

added all AMX-30B's coaxial M621 some AP rounds

(5eDB) decreased ROLAND 3's veterancy by one level, on par with German ones

(1stArm) decreased LYNX HELARM Mk.7 veterancy by one level, on par with other LYNX HELARM

(82AB) removed M109A2 from battlegroup

(82AB) removed MECH. RIFLES (and LDR.) from battlegroup

PACT: