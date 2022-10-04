In response to user feedback, mobs with "golden light" will spawn on the map.
Senryo, a unique Norameka, drops a lot of money when defeated.
If you encounter one, please try to defeat it.
カラクリエイト update for 4 October 2022
MiniUpdate
