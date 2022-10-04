 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Shit On My #!$@& Roof update for 4 October 2022

EA 0.1.6.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9651430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Item : Hearth Container - Redrawnable : Adds an empty heart container.
New Item : The Undecided One : Increase damage of bullets by 10%. Increases elemental damage by 10%.
New Item : Bouncy Magic Ball : Increases elemental damage by 10%. Increases bounciness of ALL elemental item by 1.
New Item : Wand Of The Winds : Increases elemental damage by 10%. Increases rate of fire item by 15%.

Crash fix.
Bosses should spawn every 5 minutes.
New Sounds
New visual for the firezones

Changed files in this update

Depot 2143951
  • Loading history…
Depot 2143953
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link