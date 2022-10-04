EA 0.1.6.5

New Item : Hearth Container - Redrawnable : Adds an empty heart container.
New Item : The Undecided One : Increase damage of bullets by 10%. Increases elemental damage by 10%.
New Item : Bouncy Magic Ball : Increases elemental damage by 10%. Increases bounciness of ALL elemental item by 1.
New Item : Wand Of The Winds : Increases elemental damage by 10%. Increases rate of fire item by 15%.
Crash fix.
Bosses should spawn every 5 minutes.
New Sounds
New visual for the firezones
Changed files in this update