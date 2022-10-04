EA 0.1.6.5

New Item : Hearth Container - Redrawnable : Adds an empty heart container.

New Item : The Undecided One : Increase damage of bullets by 10%. Increases elemental damage by 10%.

New Item : Bouncy Magic Ball : Increases elemental damage by 10%. Increases bounciness of ALL elemental item by 1.

New Item : Wand Of The Winds : Increases elemental damage by 10%. Increases rate of fire item by 15%.

Crash fix.

Bosses should spawn every 5 minutes.

New Sounds

New visual for the firezones