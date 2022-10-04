 Skip to content

ChatFight! update for 4 October 2022

1.0.1

Build 9651421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Full rework of menu UI
  • Added tabs for Lobby, Leaderboards, and Settings

Bug Fixes

  • Allowed users to change their channel name
  • Fixed inability to rejoin a lobby after the game is finished

Changed files in this update

