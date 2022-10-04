Main Menu UI Overhaul
- Full rework of menu UI
- Added tabs for Lobby, Leaderboards, and Settings
Bug Fixes
- Allowed users to change their channel name
- Fixed inability to rejoin a lobby after the game is finished
