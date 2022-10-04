 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monorail Stories update for 4 October 2022

Patch Notes 1.1.1038

Share · View all patches · Build 9651291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
Thank you for such an amazing launch so far! We have loved getting to read all the feedback you all have provided so far. We worked hard over the weekend and have a patch for you all addressing the couple issues that were brought to our attention. If you run into any more issues while on your ride on the monorail, please join our Discord and report them there through our ticketing system.

  • Achievements bug fixed
  • Dialogue continue automatically and time choice issues fixed
  • Minor bug fixing

Changed files in this update

Depot 1267071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link