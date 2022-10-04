Patch Notes 1.1.1038

Hey everyone!

Thank you for such an amazing launch so far! We have loved getting to read all the feedback you all have provided so far. We worked hard over the weekend and have a patch for you all addressing the couple issues that were brought to our attention. If you run into any more issues while on your ride on the monorail, please join our Discord and report them there through our ticketing system.

Achievements bug fixed

Dialogue continue automatically and time choice issues fixed

Minor bug fixing