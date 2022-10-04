Is that a Worm spitting Holy Grenades? Yes it is.

Hi everyone,

It's been a while since our last update, we’ve had many exciting things going on in the last few months. Just to share a happy example, we're jubilant to announce that we are finally able to get a salary from our "hobby" and can finally call ourselves Professional Game Developers! And that's only thanks to you! All of you!

To celebrate this, we wanted to give you an update with some new cool content and features, so you can see that we’re still actively working on it and hopefully provide you a reason to revisit the game for another round, or ten.

We are also happy to tell you that we decided to lower the base price of ARK-ADE to $9.99 from now on. Although we heard different thoughts in the community, we strongly believe that the more people who engage with our game, the more the community benefits, and the bigger the game will become… we hear you guys, and we really want to emphasize our appreciation and that your opinion is super valuable and important to us.

Of course, after taking this decision our first thoughts go to all the wonderful souls who believed in our work from the very beginning. Our warmest thanks to all of you; you were the first who believed in us and that means the moon! You maybe don’t even realize how vital your support has been to make dreams come true. We wouldn't be writing this without you!

While we’ve made the decision to adjust the price to be able to move forward and hopefully have a positive effect on more players discovering the game, we have a little something special for you who supported us early to show our appreciation to our Founding Players. We will give you special recognition on our Discord and let you know there when our little extra thing is available. To make sure everyone’s taken into account, and if you haven’t joined our Discord yet, we’ll set the cut off date two weeks from now to claim the status of a Founding Player.

Join our Discord HERE -> https://discord.gg/CJrEP8vA6S

That being said, let's dive into what this update will bring you…

THE WORM

The brand new hand-made boss of the “Sand Wave” level is ready to give you some hard time.

The Worm should be fairly manageable if you play NORMAL difficulty, really difficult in HARD Mode and a f#*!@>g nightmare in EXPERT mode.

But this is just our opinion. As usual, please speak your mind openly and give us some feedback!

Spoiler alert: he’ll try to chew you! :O

RESPAWN BEFORE THE BOSS.

Some of you told us that being forced to restart the entire level every time you die duringa Boss fight is a bit overwhelming. At least if playing at NORMAL Difficulty. So from now on, if you die fighting a boss, the option to "CONTINUE" will let you respawn right before the boss and provide you with another chance. This however, will bring the score points on that level back to 0, meaning that to get to the leaderboard you still have to run the whole level with one single life.

But for sake of the fun of ALL the ARK-ADERS, this should be helpful.

COMPLETION TRACKER

We have had the lobby/basement slightly restyled. Now you'll be able to check your achievements, the secrets you've found and which bosses you have defeated in a cooler and more visual way in the basement. Completion percentage of the game and some other cool stats will be there for you as well. Unfortunately, you’ll have to re-find the secrets and re-beat the bosses to see them in the new basement, as we unfortunately didn’t track any of that data before the update.

Fun fact:

None of us is actually able to complete the game; it might still be too hard at extreme difficulty level. Yes, we can’t even 100% our own game. :')

MORE STATS

This is another request by the community we decided to welcome gladly.

At the end of the level, you'll now find more stats about your play divided in two categories; Attack and Defense. If you would like to include more stats to the current list now in the game, please let us know and we’ll look to update if possible

Changelog summary:

Enhanced overall performance

Sandwave boss (Worm)

Boss re-spawn functionality on Normal difficulty

Base price point lowered to $9,99

Enhanced end-of-level statistics

Physical Trophies and progress statistics in the basement

2 new enemies (invisible guy and minigunner)

As usual, thank you so much for playing our game and following our updates! We’re really excited to be able to keep doing what we love. And we love Video Games! :)