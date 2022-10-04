Version 0.5.2 - Repair option, balances and more

Hello!

As requested, you can now click on the ruins and you will have the option to repair a building for half of the cost.

Here are other changes:

Market buildings now have the gold output capped at +10.

There is a new background music called 'Spring Season'!

The wind and water mills have been nerfed in their food producing bonus

The buildings list is now ordered. This will be improved further in a later patch.

Earthquakes will only destroy a maximum of 3 buildings

Some minor bugs in the UI and others

The next update should be a bigger one, there will be a new mode called 'cozy mode' that let's you play as a cozy and relaxed as possible, while the regular mode will be the one that is available now.

Thank you everyone for the great feedback!