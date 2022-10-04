Version 0.5.2 - Repair option, balances and more

Hello!
As requested, you can now click on the ruins and you will have the option to repair a building for half of the cost.
Here are other changes:
- Market buildings now have the gold output capped at +10.
- There is a new background music called 'Spring Season'!
- The wind and water mills have been nerfed in their food producing bonus
- The buildings list is now ordered. This will be improved further in a later patch.
- Earthquakes will only destroy a maximum of 3 buildings
- Some minor bugs in the UI and others
The next update should be a bigger one, there will be a new mode called 'cozy mode' that let's you play as a cozy and relaxed as possible, while the regular mode will be the one that is available now.
Thank you everyone for the great feedback!
Changed files in this update