Small Patch Oct 4th

Build 9651168 · Last edited 4 October 2022 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Did some bug fixes.

Here is the list:

Brought back the original camera changes for climbing the ladder.

Candle stands in the candle room are not transparent anymore.

The hammer knockback got nerfed.

Some fixes for Garden Boss.

Removed secret debugging key in one of the puzzles.

Big kitchen doll should now be back to normal and always spawn TWs on death.

Fixed rapid scrolling through map menu.

Orb item in shop now showing correct selection background.

Improved water effect in water maze

Elise now possible to hit with fists.

Another attempt to get the Gunner Horse enemies less stuck on high framerates.

Hammer charge attack stance not playing pain animations on hit, is fixed now.

Fixed reload bug during Water Boss ending cutscene with Elise.

Removed lines in inventory screen in operation room.

Enemy in Red Safe Room has no stun-lock anymore.

Fixed cutscene, meeting pol for the first time in Red Safe Room.

Thank you all for previous reports!

Hopefully this was the last necessary patch until the next small content additions.

Have fun! : D