Coming to Steam for the first time in conjunction with the Uprising update, Wands Alliances is a competitive multiplayer shooter of intense magic duels and combat! Play in teams of 3v3 and master the tactical aspects of teleportation and spell customization to become the most powerful Wielder of them all.

We'll show off some gameplay with our devs during the first day. Don't hesitate to ask any questions here or on our Discord. See you on the battlefield! https://discord.com/invite/wands