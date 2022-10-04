 Skip to content

Spartan Firefight update for 4 October 2022

Update 3.35

Build 9651132

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Equipments in matchmaking are now unlimited once activated
  • Fixes many issue in online matchmaking
  • Fixes an issue in Team VIP game mode
  • Bug fixes and other improvements

Changed files in this update

Spartan Firefight Content Depot 1493531
