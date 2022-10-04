 Skip to content

Sizeable update for 4 October 2022

Sizeable 1.6.2: Small Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Just a quick post to notify everyone that the following bugs have been fixed:

  • Fixed issue in the giant level with not being able to scale objects after scaling the rope.
  • Fixed the 3th pillar in the new main menu not being able to be found.
  • Fixed the new title screen not showing up when first launching since the community matters update.
  • Fixed the new "Giant" level nog automaticly unlocked when starting the game after the community matters update.

Thank you to everyone who reported these issues!

Cheers,
Sander Ambroos & The Business Goose Team

