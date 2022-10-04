Sizeable 1.6.2: Small Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9650951 · Last edited 4 October 2022 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Just a quick post to notify everyone that the following bugs have been fixed:

Fixed issue in the giant level with not being able to scale objects after scaling the rope.

Fixed the 3th pillar in the new main menu not being able to be found.

Fixed the new title screen not showing up when first launching since the community matters update.

Fixed the new "Giant" level nog automaticly unlocked when starting the game after the community matters update.

Thank you to everyone who reported these issues!

Cheers,

Sander Ambroos & The Business Goose Team