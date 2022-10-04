Sizeable 1.6.2: Small Bug Fixes

Hi everyone,
Just a quick post to notify everyone that the following bugs have been fixed:
- Fixed issue in the giant level with not being able to scale objects after scaling the rope.
- Fixed the 3th pillar in the new main menu not being able to be found.
- Fixed the new title screen not showing up when first launching since the community matters update.
- Fixed the new "Giant" level nog automaticly unlocked when starting the game after the community matters update.
Thank you to everyone who reported these issues!
Cheers,
Sander Ambroos & The Business Goose Team
Changed files in this update