 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 4 October 2022

Version 1.15.17

Share · View all patches · Build 9650943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • AI : Improved AI behavior when ball is coming right at the player.
  • AI : Fixed yet some more situations where AI would miss some dropshots that they actually could reach.
  • AI : Fixed AI running uselessly on some winners (introduced in v1.15.16).

Changed files in this update

Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link