- AI : Improved AI behavior when ball is coming right at the player.
- AI : Fixed yet some more situations where AI would miss some dropshots that they actually could reach.
- AI : Fixed AI running uselessly on some winners (introduced in v1.15.16).
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 4 October 2022
Version 1.15.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
