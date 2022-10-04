Patch v8.1

Thanks for all the feedback on the new New Game Forever mode! Made some balance changes so later loops are tougher, bug fixes, general feedback stuff. :]
//misc
- On the Compendium Leaderboard for Mausoleum Awakening you can now toggle between the New Game Forever and normal modes.
- The scaling of enemy health in NGF is increased for each loop (previously it was 10->20->30->40, but now it's 10->20->40->80).
- Enemies get a bit faster in each NGF loop.
- The value of bones is reduced in each NGF loop.
- The amount of extra Champions, Flag Wavers, Wizards, from their relevant meta is reduced each NGF loop.
- Wretch's Treasured Archeology heritage: There's now a chance a Digger won't dig up a scroll/relic based on how many relics you currently have.
- Vampire's Marrow Succor heritage: Added a scaling to its max health boost which reduces the boost the more you have (scaling begins at 444 max health).
- Service Bell relic: Reduced how often the merchant shows up in each NGF loop.
- Bernard's Watch relic: The invincibility effect is reduced in each NGF loop.
//bug fixes
- New Game Forever: Minions carried over from a previous loop were running into issues (eg some couldn't be upgraded or sacrificed).
- Increased the code cap on the max amount of minions and relics you can have (previously you were capped to 99 relics).
- On the Compendium Leaderboards you could wrongly see a NGP one over the max.
- Royal Causeway: The right section wasn't creating all contraption slots, and you couldn't move up in Architect Mode.
- Manic Mime minion: Some of its sprite colours weren't correct when miming certain minions (eg deamons).
Changed files in this update