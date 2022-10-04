Patch v8.1

Thanks for all the feedback on the new New Game Forever mode! Made some balance changes so later loops are tougher, bug fixes, general feedback stuff. :]

//misc

On the Compendium Leaderboard for Mausoleum Awakening you can now toggle between the New Game Forever and normal modes.

The scaling of enemy health in NGF is increased for each loop (previously it was 10->20->30->40, but now it's 10->20->40->80).

Enemies get a bit faster in each NGF loop.

The value of bones is reduced in each NGF loop.

The amount of extra Champions, Flag Wavers, Wizards, from their relevant meta is reduced each NGF loop.

Wretch's Treasured Archeology heritage: There's now a chance a Digger won't dig up a scroll/relic based on how many relics you currently have.

Vampire's Marrow Succor heritage: Added a scaling to its max health boost which reduces the boost the more you have (scaling begins at 444 max health).

Service Bell relic: Reduced how often the merchant shows up in each NGF loop.

Bernard's Watch relic: The invincibility effect is reduced in each NGF loop.

//bug fixes