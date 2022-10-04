 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 4 October 2022

Patch v8.1

Patch v8.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the feedback on the new New Game Forever mode! Made some balance changes so later loops are tougher, bug fixes, general feedback stuff. :]

//misc

  • On the Compendium Leaderboard for Mausoleum Awakening you can now toggle between the New Game Forever and normal modes.
  • The scaling of enemy health in NGF is increased for each loop (previously it was 10->20->30->40, but now it's 10->20->40->80).
  • Enemies get a bit faster in each NGF loop.
  • The value of bones is reduced in each NGF loop.
  • The amount of extra Champions, Flag Wavers, Wizards, from their relevant meta is reduced each NGF loop.
  • Wretch's Treasured Archeology heritage: There's now a chance a Digger won't dig up a scroll/relic based on how many relics you currently have.
  • Vampire's Marrow Succor heritage: Added a scaling to its max health boost which reduces the boost the more you have (scaling begins at 444 max health).
  • Service Bell relic: Reduced how often the merchant shows up in each NGF loop.
  • Bernard's Watch relic: The invincibility effect is reduced in each NGF loop.

//bug fixes

  • New Game Forever: Minions carried over from a previous loop were running into issues (eg some couldn't be upgraded or sacrificed).
  • Increased the code cap on the max amount of minions and relics you can have (previously you were capped to 99 relics).
  • On the Compendium Leaderboards you could wrongly see a NGP one over the max.
  • Royal Causeway: The right section wasn't creating all contraption slots, and you couldn't move up in Architect Mode.
  • Manic Mime minion: Some of its sprite colours weren't correct when miming certain minions (eg deamons).

