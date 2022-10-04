Hotfix 0.1

Hello Animal Lovers!

We are committed to continuing to improve Exotica: Petshop Simulator until it gives you the best experience. Therefore, your feedback is very important to us. We tried to fix some issues with your feedback.

Fixes:

Fixed rodents and terrarium creatures walking outside the cage.

-It was ensured that water bucket sticks to the sink while filling water.

-If we cannot meet customer requests in the sales window, a warning text has been added to the top right.

-Adding accessories to living spaces for sale has been removed and a warning text has been added.

-Fixed the resolution setting in the Main Menu settings.

Additions/Changes:

-The fish breeding stand and aquarium opening level has been reduced from level 10 to level 5.

The starting money has been increased from 10k to 15k.

-Sleep time reduced from 22:30 to 19.00.

-All windows can be closed with ESC key and missing close buttons on windows have been added.

Added multiple animal selection and description in the depot.

-Added descriptions of employee's attributes.

Notes:

-Please select a "Working Section" for your employees in the "Employee Info" window in your tablet.

-If you have a employee, you should fire your current employee and hire a new one. Changes we made may have been affected your employee.

-If you encounter a bug related to accessory and food stand, you may have to start a new game.

-When you open your game after this update, please remove your "Options.sav" file from your AppData\Local\Exotica\Saved\SaveGames folder or set your graphics settings to defaults and save to avoid any unwanted behaviours.