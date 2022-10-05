Greetings players! The newest hotfix (0.9.9) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that caused perks of new settlers to be displayed as placeholder icons during the new settler event.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers to ignore crop harvesting.

Fixed the issue that caused the appearance of the ‘Harvesting’ goal for settlers, even though they are not doing that.

Fixed the issue where merchant’s domesticated animals would walk over the traps and die in the process.

Fixed the issue that caused certain animal types to have orders on them that they shouldn’t - eg. pet would have a “Train” order active.

Fixed the issue that caused animals born during caravan travels to be spawned on the settlement map. Now, they’ll be added to the caravan and will be spawned on the map once that caravan returns.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers/animals to stand at a stockpile for a while/appear frozen, unable to perform intended hauling functions.

Fixed the issue that caused the progress duration of construction to stay at 0 in some cases.

Fixed the issue where settlers would refuse to harvest ripe fields.

Known issues:

If two or more shrines (of the same type) are constructed next to one another, settlers will use just one for praying purposes.

Several messages are still in English for all languages.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

NOTE FOR THE EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text