Update 1.8

Hello all,
In this update I added lore items that will explain why and how this island turned into a place where strange creatures and cultist types are running around. Also improved AI patch finding and client stability.
Patch notes:
Added:
- Lore items;
Changes:
- Items glow from farther away and are now more visible;
- Death sounds are now quieter;
- Flashlight durability temporarily disabled;
Fixes:
- Hints in the starting area spawn correctly;
- Improved client stability;
- Improved game performance;
- Tutorials now show proper texts;
- Items now don't disappear when dropped;
- Achievements for completing game without hint work properly;
- Cursor now shows up when an network error occurs;
Changed files in this update