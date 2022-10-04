 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Godumas update for 4 October 2022

Update 1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9650778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,
In this update I added lore items that will explain why and how this island turned into a place where strange creatures and cultist types are running around. Also improved AI patch finding and client stability.

Patch notes:

Added:

  • Lore items;

Changes:

  • Items glow from farther away and are now more visible;
  • Death sounds are now quieter;
  • Flashlight durability temporarily disabled;

Fixes:

  • Hints in the starting area spawn correctly;
  • Improved client stability;
  • Improved game performance;
  • Tutorials now show proper texts;
  • Items now don't disappear when dropped;
  • Achievements for completing game without hint work properly;
  • Cursor now shows up when an network error occurs;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link