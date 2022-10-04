The bug that prevented progressing in Tutorial is fixed.
Alongside other small fixes.
Tea Garden Simulator update for 4 October 2022
Tutorial Bug Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The bug that prevented progressing in Tutorial is fixed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Two Leaves and a bud - Tea Garden Simulator Content Depot 1401341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update