Tea Garden Simulator update for 4 October 2022

Tutorial Bug Hotfix

Tea Garden Simulator update for 4 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The bug that prevented progressing in Tutorial is fixed.
Alongside other small fixes.

Changed files in this update

Two Leaves and a bud - Tea Garden Simulator Content Depot 1401341
