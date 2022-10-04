IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.12]

Balanced : Forged Effect [Equipment Effect] and [Proficiency Gain] now capped at 1k% and 10k% respectively.

Added : Bonus Code [IEH2ExtractForge] - "Extract Scroll [Forge] x3" For people who already have the forged effect that is over the new cap in this patch.

The display shows the exact value even if the effect value is more than cap, but the effective effect is capped at 1k%/10k% respectively.

The enchant item "Extract Scroll [Forge]" will be as Treant Dungeon rewards and later new contents, but it isn't implemented yet.

You can extract the effect value with "Extract Scroll [Forge]" even if the effect value is more than cap. Example: If the item has [Equipment Effect + 1500%] forged effect, it actually works as 1000%. If you extract this effect, you will get [Equipment Effect + 1500%] anvil.

The cap will be expanded by later contents.

Fixed : You could Shift+Click items in Dictionary even without purchasing [Advanced Auto-Use Proficiency Scrolls] in Epic Store

Fixed : Unique Equipment Dictionary Order is now corresponding to areas

Fixed : You could switch areas in Guardian Kor Challenge unintentionally

Fixed : Passive hero's Gold Blessing unintentionally worked for the active hero

Fixed : Optimized game performance especially in dictionary

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Hi everybody, thank you as always for all of your support! We are currently working on some new contents for the next major update! Though it seems to take a bit while (maybe like a few weeks) to release the major update, we will keep very hard to let you have a wonderful experience!

Please stay tuned to the future updates! 😄

We often post our current work in #ieh2-current-development channel in Discord. Please join it and get the latest information! :)