IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.12]

Balanced : Forged Effect [Equipment Effect] and [Proficiency Gain] now capped at 1k% and 10k% respectively.
Added : Bonus Code [IEH2ExtractForge] - "Extract Scroll [Forge] x3" For people who already have the forged effect that is over the new cap in this patch.
- The display shows the exact value even if the effect value is more than cap, but the effective effect is capped at 1k%/10k% respectively.
- The enchant item "Extract Scroll [Forge]" will be as Treant Dungeon rewards and later new contents, but it isn't implemented yet.
- You can extract the effect value with "Extract Scroll [Forge]" even if the effect value is more than cap. Example: If the item has [Equipment Effect + 1500%] forged effect, it actually works as 1000%. If you extract this effect, you will get [Equipment Effect + 1500%] anvil.
- The cap will be expanded by later contents.
Fixed : You could Shift+Click items in Dictionary even without purchasing [Advanced Auto-Use Proficiency Scrolls] in Epic Store
Fixed : Unique Equipment Dictionary Order is now corresponding to areas
Fixed : You could switch areas in Guardian Kor Challenge unintentionally
Fixed : Passive hero's Gold Blessing unintentionally worked for the active hero
Fixed : Optimized game performance especially in dictionary
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Hi everybody, thank you as always for all of your support! We are currently working on some new contents for the next major update! Though it seems to take a bit while (maybe like a few weeks) to release the major update, we will keep very hard to let you have a wonderful experience!
Please stay tuned to the future updates! 😄
We often post our current work in #ieh2-current-development channel in Discord. Please join it and get the latest information! :)
Changed files in this update