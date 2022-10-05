Update Patchnotes: Alpha13

Share · View all patches · Build 9650679 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 10:59:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello merchant !

This update is focused on Quality Of Life: fixs; fine-tuning and some base for new gameplay !

Gameplay

New furnitures

Unlock furnitures with NPC progression

New NPC for furnitures

Base gameplay for relationship: Hero can be friend, lover or hater

relationship change with quests & events

UI

Various UI fine-tuning

some new icons for resources

UI overlay and focus, now you can click by exemple on a Hero UI to gain focus

Optimisation

we updated engine to Godot 3.5 which lead to new optimisations and some QOL:

smooth player camera

a lot of occluders

some code optimisation

vram optimisation

Fine-Tuning

animation with collectible item like magic flower

animation when add/remove item to sell

heroes movement in training camp



Fixs