Merchant of Phenistoria update for 5 October 2022

Update Patchnotes: Alpha13

Build 9650679

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello merchant !

This update is focused on Quality Of Life: fixs; fine-tuning and some base for new gameplay !

Gameplay

  • New furnitures
  • Unlock furnitures with NPC progression
  • New NPC for furnitures
  • Base gameplay for relationship: Hero can be friend, lover or hater
  • relationship change with quests & events

UI

  • Various UI fine-tuning
  • some new icons for resources
  • UI overlay and focus, now you can click by exemple on a Hero UI to gain focus

Optimisation

we updated engine to Godot 3.5 which lead to new optimisations and some QOL:

  • smooth player camera
  • a lot of occluders
  • some code optimisation
  • vram optimisation

Fine-Tuning

  • animation with collectible item like magic flower
  • animation when add/remove item to sell
  • heroes movement in training camp

Fixs

  • various minor fixs

