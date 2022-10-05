Update Patchnotes: Alpha13

Hello merchant !
This update is focused on Quality Of Life: fixs; fine-tuning and some base for new gameplay !
Gameplay
- New furnitures
- Unlock furnitures with NPC progression
- New NPC for furnitures
- Base gameplay for relationship: Hero can be friend, lover or hater
- relationship change with quests & events
UI
- Various UI fine-tuning
- some new icons for resources
- UI overlay and focus, now you can click by exemple on a Hero UI to gain focus
Optimisation
we updated engine to Godot 3.5 which lead to new optimisations and some QOL:
- smooth player camera
- a lot of occluders
- some code optimisation
- vram optimisation
Fine-Tuning
- animation with collectible item like magic flower
- animation when add/remove item to sell
- heroes movement in training camp
Fixs
- various minor fixs
