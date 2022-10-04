Marketing Guru, Information Field and Simulation Actions.

Hi all,

A lot of tiny changes and enhancements have gone into the build since last Friday and as the official release date for this game is getting closer and closer, today felt like the right time to share them all with you.

In no particular order...here is a list of them :

Marketing Guru.

You now have to hire a Marketing Guru to handle your marketing tasks.

Information Field.

The information field was mostly used by the tutorial sequence but now it also plays an important role during the simulation. This first integration will display : New customers and what they are doing, things like Browsing, Queuing, Buying...It will also display when your have priced your albums too high.

Insufficient funds

The information field will now display insufficient funds.

I’ve also added a neat little Cash Register animation and a sound to make things clearer.

Simulation Actions

Now each Action needs to be unlocked by the player.

• Working on Finance. ( Active by default. )

• Worshipping the Devil. ( Given after the tutorial.)

• Organizing Albums. ( When upgrading Rack A. )

• Helping Cashier. ( When upgrading the Cash Register. )

• Walking Billboard. ( Activated in the Marketing View. )

Build mode

Further tweaks have been done to the Build mode so it is easier to understand.

• Menu buttons hidden.

• Information about item level added.

• Better item names in some cases.

• Item panel relocated to Top Left corner

Stock view

I’ve updated the Stock view to feature the market price of albums more clearly. Additionally I’ve moved the Sell off Stock button from the finances view to this window.

Daily Results

You can now access the Stock View from the Daily Results page.

Adjustments

• Now selling off your stock results in a 10% loss in value.

• Now most of the marketing option needs the Marketing Guru to be accessible.

That’s it for today! Now continuing the work on the task manager and story events.

Have a great week!