Hey guys,

Thanks for checking out the patch notes. There is a lot to unpack here!

Here are some quick fixes:

Fixed spelling issues

Fixed Sale Items bug

Added more shoppers and shopper quotes

Made unique Shopper quotes more common

ATM's now have a 30 second cooldown instead of 60

Mugger hitboxes are now smaller

Muggers now take less money

Mugger top speed is now lower

Fixed all achievement errors

And now here are some new things:

Hitting a Mugger with Soda 3 times will knock them out, causing a despawn

A 'Safe Zone' has been added around players to make it harder for Muggers to spawn near them

Muggers will now stay stationary for a small time after mugging to allow you to get away, make use of this time to gain lots of distance!

NEW VENDING MACHINES

Vending Machines now have a UI with different buttons and different Drink Prices.

As of now, 2 New Drinks have been added to the Vending Machine

Current Drinks:

Root Beer , does a lot of damage if thrown, but is very slow and heavy in the air

Energy Drink , does little damage but flies really fast

Sunset Cola, a healthy balance of speed and damage

All drinks as of now will boost the player if drank, energy drink of course being the best for this and root beer being the worst. cola again being the healthy balance!