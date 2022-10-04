 Skip to content

Sunset Mall update for 4 October 2022

Patch #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9650643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,
Thanks for checking out the patch notes. There is a lot to unpack here!

Here are some quick fixes:

  • Fixed spelling issues
  • Fixed Sale Items bug
  • Added more shoppers and shopper quotes
  • Made unique Shopper quotes more common
  • ATM's now have a 30 second cooldown instead of 60
  • Mugger hitboxes are now smaller
  • Muggers now take less money
  • Mugger top speed is now lower
  • Fixed all achievement errors

And now here are some new things:

  • Hitting a Mugger with Soda 3 times will knock them out, causing a despawn
  • A 'Safe Zone' has been added around players to make it harder for Muggers to spawn near them
  • Muggers will now stay stationary for a small time after mugging to allow you to get away, make use of this time to gain lots of distance!

NEW VENDING MACHINES
Vending Machines now have a UI with different buttons and different Drink Prices.
As of now, 2 New Drinks have been added to the Vending Machine

Current Drinks:

  • Root Beer, does a lot of damage if thrown, but is very slow and heavy in the air
  • Energy Drink, does little damage but flies really fast
  • Sunset Cola, a healthy balance of speed and damage

All drinks as of now will boost the player if drank, energy drink of course being the best for this and root beer being the worst. cola again being the healthy balance!

Changed files in this update

Sunset Mall Windows Depot 1398751
  • Loading history…
