 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Horrors of Space update for 4 October 2022

0.1.2.10 | Bugfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9650588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue when hacking workstations that would make them unusable.
  • Fixed an issue with workstations that caused the enter password button to not work.
  • Fixed an exploit that allowed players to replicate items.
  • Characters’ skills can now be downgraded and players will get refunded half the price.
  • Players can now search for games with a ping up to 300ms.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1353831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link