- Fixed an issue when hacking workstations that would make them unusable.
- Fixed an issue with workstations that caused the enter password button to not work.
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to replicate items.
- Characters’ skills can now be downgraded and players will get refunded half the price.
- Players can now search for games with a ping up to 300ms.
Horrors of Space update for 4 October 2022
0.1.2.10 | Bugfix Patch
