Railbound v1.10 (10 Oct 22) - Stability Update

Update v1.10 introduces some major under-the-hood changes as well as what we hope to be a permanent solution for some bugs we’ve been struggling with since release.

Fixed crashes related to shadow mapping on certain devices,

> We’ve finally figured out what plagued certain Android (Samsung S10 and others) and PC (laptops with Intel HD Graphics cards) devices and devised a fix for it,

> For those interested, we strongly assume it was related to sampling oversized shadowmap textures via bilinear filtering using SampleCmp; once we tweaked the shaders it got better,

> After this update PC players should no longer need to switch to the [intelfix] branch or use the Focus Mode in order to be able to play the game,

Fixed Steam Deck input issues,

> Now you should be able to play the game using regular controls without issues,

> The issue was caused by two independent problems - one was related to our code that checks for whether a device supports touch and defaults to that input method if possible, and the other was the fact that mouse input (triggered by RS and the right touchpad) counted as a gamepad interaction,

Reworked the level decoration system,

> On the surface everything should look the same, but on the inside, we’ve revamped the way we store decorations - instead of Prefab Variants we now keep that information in Serialized Assets,

> Thanks to that we’ve been able to decrease the game’s size by 30MB on all platforms (that’s roughly 15-30% depending on the platform!) and give ourselves an option to reduce loading times in future patches!

Improved directional input responsiveness in level select / game,

Fixed being able to see a grey skybox on some levels in World 8,