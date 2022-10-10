Railbound v1.10 (10 Oct 22) - Stability Update

Update v1.10 introduces some major under-the-hood changes as well as what we hope to be a permanent solution for some bugs we’ve been struggling with since release.
Patch notes for Railbound v1.10:
-
Fixed crashes related to shadow mapping on certain devices,
-
> We’ve finally figured out what plagued certain Android (Samsung S10 and others) and PC (laptops with Intel HD Graphics cards) devices and devised a fix for it,
-
> For those interested, we strongly assume it was related to sampling oversized shadowmap textures via bilinear filtering using SampleCmp; once we tweaked the shaders it got better,
-
> After this update PC players should no longer need to switch to the [intelfix] branch or use the Focus Mode in order to be able to play the game,
-
Fixed Steam Deck input issues,
-
> Now you should be able to play the game using regular controls without issues,
-
> The issue was caused by two independent problems - one was related to our code that checks for whether a device supports touch and defaults to that input method if possible, and the other was the fact that mouse input (triggered by RS and the right touchpad) counted as a gamepad interaction,
-
Reworked the level decoration system,
-
> On the surface everything should look the same, but on the inside, we’ve revamped the way we store decorations - instead of Prefab Variants we now keep that information in Serialized Assets,
-
> Thanks to that we’ve been able to decrease the game’s size by 30MB on all platforms (that’s roughly 15-30% depending on the platform!) and give ourselves an option to reduce loading times in future patches!
-
Improved directional input responsiveness in level select / game,
-
Fixed being able to see a grey skybox on some levels in World 8,
-
Fixed wrong hint overlay in the hidden level,
Thank you for your continued support of Railbound and we hope this update helps you enjoy the game even more. We've got more stuff planned for 2022, so stay tuned :)
- Luke from Afterburn
