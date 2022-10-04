New Customizable Backpacks, Bahasa Melayu, 日本語 & 中文(简体) Updates

Hello everyone!

Now I'm bringing you guys new customizable bags available to use!

In order to make players gets more fashionable, we provide some new bags (backpacks) which is free to use. In this way, player may look more fascinating and awesome while shooting at enemies :P

Here’s preview pictures of backpacks:

Please have fun using this new feature!

We have new update languages for the new addon mission stated above. Sorry for taking some times for it but as promised, we delivered it!

For Japanese and Chinese players, feel free to play the Automaton Factory Mission with localize language available to you. Enjoy!

Bahasa Melayu

We've got new language patch in the town!

its Bahasa Melayu!









This is in-house translation from the internship student and personally monitored by myself. Hopefully it would be understandable for our local players and make use of it!

To use it go to main menu options, and select the language. Apply it and done!

If anyone wanted to provide your own language, feel free to do so. Notify me about it.

Patch Note 19

Added new costume tab: Bag

Added Japanese translation for Automaton Factory

Added Chinese translation for Automaton Factory

Added Bahasa Melayu Language translation

Fixed seamless language change without need to restart game

Fixed hairclip pink missing texture for bun hair type

Fixed random crash on Destroy Nano Crystal Mission

Fixed Traitor sister not dropping any loot

Thank you!

Aisam.

