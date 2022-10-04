 Skip to content

Sumerians update for 4 October 2022

Health and Sheep Update is live!

Build 9650348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.5.1 update is live!

Health system


The new Health service is provided from the Doctors’ building found in the Security & Health building menu section.

Health now replaces “Jobs” in Quality of life stats.

Health also becomes necessary for the citizens houses' to upgrade.

Sheep


New breeding animal available.

Sheep produces Woolen Fleece twice a year, and when they reach their maximun age they are sacrificed to get some Hides and Meat.

New production chain: Sheep → Woolen Fleece → Wool → Dyed Wool

Wool and Dyed Wool are produced in the same buildings as Linen and Fabrics.

Workers salaries can be improved with Dyed Wool instead of Fabrics. This can be changed for each building on their own panel.

Other balancing adjustments:

  • Flax yield has been reduced.
  • Hides production from cattle has been increased.
  • More storage capacity in livestock farms.
  • Salt extraction speed has been increased.

