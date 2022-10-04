Health and Sheep Update is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9650348 · Last edited 4 October 2022 – 14:59:08 UTC by Wendy

0.5.1 update is live!

Health system



The new Health service is provided from the Doctors’ building found in the Security & Health building menu section.

Health now replaces “Jobs” in Quality of life stats.

Health also becomes necessary for the citizens houses' to upgrade.

Sheep



New breeding animal available.

Sheep produces Woolen Fleece twice a year, and when they reach their maximun age they are sacrificed to get some Hides and Meat.

New production chain: Sheep → Woolen Fleece → Wool → Dyed Wool

Wool and Dyed Wool are produced in the same buildings as Linen and Fabrics.

Workers salaries can be improved with Dyed Wool instead of Fabrics. This can be changed for each building on their own panel.

Other balancing adjustments: